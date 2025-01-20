Bitter Cold In Washington As Trump Set To Be Sworn In

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Ahmad Al-Mazyad

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Washington is witnessing dangerously cold and wind chill conditions as U.S. President-elect Donald is poised to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

The U.S. is expected to see the coldest day ever on Monday amid projections that temperature could reach 12 degrees Celsius below zero.

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be moved indoors due to dangerously cold temperatures projected in the capital. (end)

