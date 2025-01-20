S. Korea, UAE To Hold Combined Military Drills

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- South Korea and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will conduct combined drills in the Middle East nation in February as part of efforts to bolster their defense cooperation, Yonhap News Agency reported Monday, citing Seoul's Defense Ministry.

Under the plan, service members of the South Korean Army, Navy and Marine Corps departed for the UAE earlier in the day to attend the combined exercise scheduled for February 10-20, according to the ministry.

The upcoming exercise, organized upon Abu Dhabi's request, will take place at Al Hamra Training Center and waters off Abu Dhabi and involve a 4,900-ton South Korean warship as well as 14 pieces of equipment, including the K2 tank and K9 self-propelled howitzer, the ministry said.

On the sidelines of the training, South Korea plans to showcase its homegrown weapons systems and hold military exchange activities, such as discussing ways to expand cooperation with high-level officials, it added.

The ministry expected the combined drills to enhance the military's capabilities to conduct joint operations as well as boost arms exports.

Last year, the South Korean Army conducted its first overseas drills involving the K2 and K9 in Qatar, as part of efforts to bolster cooperation with counterparts in the Middle East, the report added. (end)

