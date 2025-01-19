Libya's 2025 Energy, Economy Summit Concludes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- The third 2025 Libya and Summit, which aimed to secure investments and promote Libya's energy and infrastructure sectors, concluded after two days in Tripoli, Sunday.

The summit recorded an attendance of more than 1,500 oil specialists, and more than 490 local and international companies from 30 countries, said the Libyan in a statement.

Italian oil companies Eni and French TotalEnergies, among other companies, announced that they would increase in Libya's oil, fuel, and natural sectors.

Eni's Director, Luca Vignati, expressed optimism about Libya's energy potential, revealing three new shallow, deep, and very deep-sea exploration projects.

Senior Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa at TotalEnergies, Julien Pouget, said that 2025 plans include offshore exploration projects and a new project in the Waha and Sharara oil fields, central Libya.

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC), Masoud Sulaiman, said that the corporation is determined to produce two million barrels per day in the next three years. (end)

