Qatar, US Tackles Ongoing Ceasefire Deal On Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received Sunday a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A statement by the Qatari foreign said, "during the call, they discussed the close strategic relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them."

The statement added, "they also discussed ways to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of prisoners and hostages, in addition to the developments in Syria."

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs voiced the State of Qatar's hope that the two parties would commit to implementing the ceasefire agreement and exchanging prisoners and hostages.

In turn, Blinken voiced the US appreciation for Qatar's role and its continuous efforts that contributed to reaching the agreement. (end)

