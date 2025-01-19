Qatar Olympic Committee Gears Up For The 2025 Half Marathon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) is ramping up preparations for the inaugural QOC Half Marathon, scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Organized as part of National Day, this milestone event aims to encourage a passion for physical activity and promote a healthier, more active lifestyle within the community.

The Half Marathon will feature four race categories to ensure inclusivity for participants of all ages and levels. The 21-kilometer Half Marathon and the 10-kilometer race are open to participants born in 2007 or earlier. For younger runners, there's a 5-kilometer race for those born in 2010 or earlier and a 1-kilometer fun run for children born between 2011 and 2019.

This exciting event underscores QOC's mission to promote sports as a cornerstone of a thriving and healthy society, aligning seamlessly with Qatar National Vision 2030. The Half Marathon offers a vibrant platform for people of all ages to come together and celebrate the spirit of National Sport Day.

The race will take place at Lusail Boulevard, a venue that has hosted some of Qatar's most iconic events, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup 2023. With its world-class facilities and dynamic setting, Lusail Boulevard provides the perfect backdrop for this inaugural race and other festivities marking the occasion.

Salah Al-Saadi, Assistant Director of Sports Events at QOC, shared his enthusiasm about the upcoming event.“Preparations are well underway to ensure the QOC Half Marathon is a world-class experience. Our team is committed to upholding the high standards of quality and professionalism that Qatar is known for, focusing on every detail to provide participants with a seamless and memorable experience.”

He highlighted Lusail Boulevard's unique appeal as a venue, stating,“We chose this location for its stunning setting and its reflection of Qatar's modern infrastructure. It's an ideal space to bring people together, foster community spirit, and celebrate the transformative power of sports.”

Al-Saadi also emphasized that the Half Marathon is more than just a race.“We're creating an event that's not only about running but about making it a day for everyone. From support zones along the course to fun activities for families and spectators, this event is designed to be a celebration of sports and community.”

He concluded with an invitation to all:“Whether you're an experienced runner or a first-timer, we encourage everyone to join us. This is your chance to be part of something truly special, and it's a reflection of QOC's commitment to making sports an essential part of daily life. Registration is open, and you can find all the details on our social media channels.”

By organizing the QOC Half Marathon, the Qatar Olympic Committee reaffirms its dedication to fostering an active and engaged society. This event highlights the transformative role of sports in uniting communities and driving sustainable development and growth.