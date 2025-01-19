Eni, Totalenergies Announce New Exploration Projects In Libya

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) and international companies TotalEnergies, Eni, OMV, Repsol and Nabors outlined key exploration milestones and strategies to advance oil and production in Libya at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2025 on January 18.

Among the key developments highlighted were TotalEnergies' recent onshore exploration project and promising exploration opportunities in the Sirte and Murzuq basins.

“With 40% of Africa's reserves, Libya remains largely untapped,” said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa at TotalEnergies. Pouget shared TotalEnergies' plans for 2025, including the completion of an onshore exploration project and new exploration in the Waha and Sharara fields.“We expect results next week,” he added.

Luca Vignati, Upstream Director at Eni, echoed optimism for Libya's potential and outlined the company's ongoing investment initiatives in the country.“We are launching three exploration plays – shallow, deepwater and ultra-deep offshore. No other country offers such opportunities,” Vignati stated. He also highlighted the company's investments in gas projects, including over $10 billion for the Greenstream gas pipeline and a CO2 capture and storage plant in Mellitah.

Repsol affirmed its commitment to advancing exploration in Libya, focusing on overcoming industry challenges and achieving significant production milestones.

“Over the past decade, Libya has made remarkable efforts to fight natural field decline and encourage exploration,” said Francisco Gea, Executive Managing Director, Exploration&Production at Repsol.“We have reached 340,000 barrels per day. The two million target is within reach, and as international companies, we have the responsibility to bring capacity and technology.”

“Innovation is key to maximizing production and accelerating exploration. By deploying cutting-edge solutions, Nabors can enhance efficiency, reduce costs and ensure safer operations,” added Travis Purvis, Senior Vice President of Global Drilling Operations at Nabors.

Bashir Garea, Technical Advisor to the Chairman of the NOC, highlighted the country's immense oil and gas potential.“We have 48 billion barrels of discovered but unexploited oil, with total potential estimated at 90 billion barrels, especially offshore,” he said. He also pointed to Libya's sizable gas reserves, noting,“Libya has 122 trillion cubic feet of gas yet to be developed. To unlock this potential, we need more investors and new technology, particularly for brownfield revitalization.”

“Our strategy spans the entire value chain. Strengthening infrastructure is essential to maximizing production and efficiency,” said Hisham Najah, General Manager of the NOC's Investment&Owners Committees Department.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber and session moderator, underlined Libya as a prime destination for foreign investment:“Libya is at the cusp of a new energy era. The time for bold investments and strategic partnerships is now.”

