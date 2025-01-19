Alcaraz Wary Of Pressure On Tennis-Playing Brother, 13

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Melbourne: Carlos Alcaraz said Sunday he was wary of the pressure being foisted on his younger brother after the 13-year-old underlined his potential at a prestigious in France.

Tennis already has one Alcaraz Grand Slam winner and another could be in the pipeline.

Jaime Alcaraz Garfia won his first qualifying match at the Les Petits As on Saturday, putting him one victory away from the main draw at an event that is a premier fixture on the Junior European Tour.

A number of previous winners have gone on to become Grand Slam champions, including Rafael Nadal.

"I saw the results," four-time Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz said after making the Australian Open quarter-finals in Melbourne.

"I remember that tournament, that period of my life. I made a lot of friends in that circuit.

"I'm just happy to see my little brother playing those tournaments the same as I played when I was his age.

"I couldn't talk to him yet," he added. "I spoke with my mum because he's with my mum there. She said that he played great. Hopefully keep going."

Alcaraz, himself only 21, said he was always thinking of his brother, despite being so far away.

"I'm just supporting him every time. Doesn't matter that I'm in the other part of the world.

"I'm just trying to support him, trying to pull out all the pressure that the people put on him," he said.

"I'm just happy to see him growing and becoming, let's say, a grown man."