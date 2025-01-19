Trump declares Israel-Hamas ceasefire, release of all hostages

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has announced that Israel and Hamas have reached a deal ensuring the release of all hostages held by the Palestinian group. Trump confirmed the agreement through a post on his TruthSocial platform, stating, "We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly."



The agreement, brokered in Qatar, involves a 42-day ceasefire and a prisoner exchange, including the release of all Israelis taken captive during Hamas' October 7, 2023, attacks. Trump expressed that the deal was made possible by his administration's commitment to peace, stating that the historic victory in November showed the world his administration's dedication to peace and security.



Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, played a key role in the negotiations, collaborating with Israeli, Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish officials. Witkoff credited the success of the deal to Trump's "peace through strength" policy and thanked all parties involved, including the Israeli negotiating teams and the Biden administration.

