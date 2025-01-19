About 200,000 Syrian migrants return home since December, says UN refugee chief

(MENAFN) About 200,000 Syrian migrants have come back home since the fall of Bashar Assad in the beginning December, the UN refugee head Filippo Grandi stated Saturday before a trip to the area.



Among December 8 and January 16, some 195,200 Syrians came back home, in line with figures posted by Grandi on X.



“Soon I will visit Syria — and its neighboring countries — as UNHCR steps up its support to returnees and receiving communities,” Grandi announced.



Hundreds of thousands of Syrians had come back home previous year as they fled Lebanon to run from Israeli assaults through its war with the Hezbollah militant group.



Those returns came ahead of a sudden attack by Islamist rebels in the end of last year ousted Assad, raising hopes of a finish to a 13-year civil war that murdered more than half million dead and sent millions seeking refuge abroad.



