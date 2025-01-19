Russian troops use small assault groups in ongoing battle for Toretsk, Ukrainian forces report

(MENAFN) In Toretsk, where a sizable portion of the city is still constantly under fire pressure from Ukrainian forces, Russian continue to employ small-group assault tactics.



According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Dmytro Zaporozhets, the spokesperson for the Luhansk Grouping of Troops, made this statement on national television.



In line with the official, "a significant part of Toretsk is controlled by the enemy, a significant area of Toretsk is under our fire pressure."



"The enemy tactics involve small assault groups and mining territory as we record enemy personnel moving around Toretsk deploying anti-personnel mines," Zaporozhets stated.



He also said that the tactic of small group attacks, "unfortunately, brings them gains, because these small assault groups can be easily replenished as the enemy enjoys manpower superiority."



In accordance with the representative, such circumstances prevail not only in the noted functional area but along the whole frontline in Ukraine.



The Russians enemy was also running attack operations in the Siversk direction. "The invaders suffered serious casualties so now they are pulling in fresh troops," he announced.



