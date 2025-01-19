Turkish Central Bank plan to lower inflation by 21 percent

(MENAFN)

The Turkish Central purposes to lower inflation to 21 percent by the end of the annual, the governor of the bank stated on Thursday.



Fatih Karahan declared in the central province Eskisehir via a meeting that with the fall in the risk premium, the foreign interest burden rose by USD7 billion yearly.



Saying that the decisive position in monetary policy has lowered the fundamental trend of monthly inflation and reinforced the disinflation mission via rebalancing in domestic demand, real gratitude in the Turkish lira and advancement in inflation predictions, Karahan stated that the rose cooperation of fiscal policy will also help largely to this mission.



“With the measures taken in the first phase, we prevented inflation from rising to higher levels," he highlighted.



Karahan announced that the narrow financial policy stance will be retained until there is a huge and continuous fall in the fundamental trend of monthly inflation and inflation predictions meet to the projected predicted range.



