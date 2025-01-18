Libyan Authorities Release 12 Illegal Immigrants From Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The Libyan authorities released 12 Iraqi nationals who were arrested while attempting to migrate to Europe illegally, Charge D'Affaires of Iraq Embassy in Tripoli Ahmad Al-Sahhaf said on Saturday.

He hailed the move as culmination of intensive contacts with the Libyan authorities over the past two months to secure their safe release and voluntary return to Iraq.

The Iraqi warned the young people of his country against the risks of illegal immigration and human trafficking rings, noting that his embassy was able to send back to Iraq 25 nationals in the last year. (end)

