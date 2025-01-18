Almost 8,000 People Acquire Ukrainian Citizenship In 2024
1/18/2025 6:10:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 7,943 individuals became holders of Ukrainian passports last year.
The Department of Communication of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.
"Last year, 7,883 people acquired Ukrainian citizenship by birth or territorial origin, another 60 – by decree of the President of Ukraine. Protection in Ukraine was provided to 53 individuals," the statement reads.
According to the ministry, in the field of countering illegal migration, the State Migration Service identified 3,058“unregulated migrants”.
"Almost 2,630,000 foreign passports and over 1,320,000 ID cards were issued by the State Migration Service last year. In addition, migration officers issued over 17,000 temporary residence permits and almost 9,000 permanent residence permits," the Ministry noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, consulates and the State Migration Service will be able to extend temporary Ukrainian citizen ID to Russians and Belarusians participating in the fight against Russian aggression.
