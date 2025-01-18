US retail sales rise by 0.4 percent in December, missing forecasts

(MENAFN) US retail sales increased by 0.4 percent month-on-month to USD729.2 billion in December, falling short of the expected 0.6 percent growth, according to preliminary data released on Thursday.



This growth was slower compared to the upwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in November.



The biggest monthly gains were seen in sales at miscellaneous store retailers, which grew by 4.3 percent, and in sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores, which saw a 2.6 percent rise.



In contrast, sales at building material and garden equipment suppliers declined the most, falling by 2 percent in December.



Core retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and parts, rose 0.4 percent from the previous month, an acceleration from November’s 0.2 percent gain, though slightly below the anticipated 0.5 percent increase.



On an annual basis, retail sales were up 3.9 percent in December.

