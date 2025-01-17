Old Doha Port Sets Sail For More Cruise Ships, Naval Visits

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Old Doha plans to increase its event calendar significantly, hosting more naval ship visits and expanding ship schedules, according to CEO Mohamed Abdulla al-Mulla.

This move, he pointed out, aims to further strengthen the port's position as a premier maritime hub, both regionally and globally, and comes on the heels of the successful inaugural Qatar Boat Show last year.

“The port plans to build on this success by hosting a wider variety of maritime events and increasing the frequency of naval ship visits and cruise ship schedules, in addition to the future editions of the Qatar Boat Show, further establishing itself as a central hub for maritime tourism and activities in the region,” al-Mulla said.

He noted that the event attracted more than 20,000 visitors and featured 495 exhibitors and brands. It also showcased 95 boats and watercraft, proving the port's capacity for large-scale events.

Citing its strategic location along the Doha Corniche and state-of-the-art facilities, he highlighted the port's already established facility as a preferred stop for such vessels.

The CEO noted that the port's terminal, recognised by Forbes as one of the most beautiful in the world, is designed for optimal efficiency. It can simultaneously accommodate two cruise ships, each carrying up to 6,000 passengers, and offers around-the-clock immigration and customs services.

He said the enhanced passenger experience includes a range of improvements, from expedited visa-free entry for eligible travellers to cultural attractions such as the City Gallery, featuring an aquarium and interactive exhibits.

“As the official seaport for Qatar, Old Doha Port plays a crucial role in welcoming international visitors, providing a seamless gateway to the country's cultural and tourist attractions,” al-Mulla said, adding that its infrastructure enables it to host diverse events and large vessels.

The 450-berth marina can accommodate vessels and private yachts up to 160m in length, and is complemented by the largest slipway in Qatar with a 60m width, according to the CEO.

He said the port also features specialised docking zones for larger yachts. Beyond its seafaring capabilities, he noted that it boasts areas such as the Containers Yard, Mina Parks and Mina District, which are designed for cultural and recreational events, hosting more than 50 restaurants, 100 retail outlets, and a scenic waterfront promenade. This design facilitates the seamless management of simultaneous aquatic and public events.

MENAFN17012025000067011011ID1109102242