FAN EXPO Dallas Returns To Texas From May 30-June 1, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are getting a head-start on announcing what is sure to be an impressive lineup of celebrity guests, artists, and creators," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN Dallas. We are coming out of the gates with the iconic Alicia Silverstone, best known for her roles in Clueless, Blast from the Past, and & Robin," he continued. "The next few months, we will be curating an impressive roster of fandom favorites in advance of the three-day event where, every year, we invite fans far and wide to have a chance to meet their favorite stars, participate in Q&A panels, and snag autographs or photo ops," continues Moyes.

In addition to the celebrity interactions, FAN EXPO Dallas creates a dynamic and inclusive environment for fans of all genres to connect and celebrate their passions. Artist Alley showcases a vibrant community of talented illustrators, writers, and designers, while the vendor hall is a treasure trove of collectibles, merchandise, and unique finds.

"With its diverse lineup and interactive experiences, FAN EXPO Dallas is more than just a convention-it's a celebration of fandom in all its forms. Whether you're attending as a casual fan or a die-hard enthusiast, the convention fosters a sense of community and shared excitement. For families, the event provides kid-friendly zones and activities, making it an enjoyable experience for all generations," says Moyes.

One of the highlights of FAN EXPO Dallas is its immersive programming that brings fans closer to the worlds they love. From exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming movies and TV shows to themed parties and live performances, the event offers a little something for everyone. The cosplay scene at FAN EXPO Dallas is especially noteworthy, with fans showcasing their creativity through stunning costumes inspired by beloved characters. To see the guest list, planned events and to purchase tickets, go to

WHEN: FAN EXPO Dallas runs Friday, May 30 through Sunday, June 1, 2025

Friday, May 30, from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Saturday, May 31, from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, June 1, from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

WHERE:

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center located at 650 S. Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202

COST:

Early bird price tickets (until January 30) start at $26, and children 5 and under are free. Full-price tickets start at $37.

Advanced price 3-day passes start at $89 (until January 30), and full-price 3-day passes start at $115. VIP Packages start at $519.

Hours and information are available at fanexpodallas.

ABOUT:

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO DallasTM, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO CanadaTM, FAN EXPO BostonTM, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO VancouverTM, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, VidCon and EDMONTON EXPO.

The latest schedule of events is available here on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information.

Contact:

Dana Cobb

FAN EXPO Dallas/The Vokol Group

[email protected]

972.955.9747

SOURCE FAN EXPO Dallas