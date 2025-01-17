Ukraine's Envoy Explains UNSC What Kind Of“Peace” Russia Seeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine seeks peace not at any price, but "through strength", since this is the only effective way to stop the aggressor and end the war.

This was stated by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsya, who addressed the UN Security Council on December 16, Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York reports.

"Ukraine, like no one else, wants peace – but we will not accept the concept of "peace at any price", as it will bring no real and lasting peace at all. This will just encourage the aggressor to continue violating international law, and not only in Ukraine," the ambassador said.

According to the diplomat, the only effective tool that will allow stopping the aggressor is the implementation of the concept of "peace through strength".

Russian propaganda spreads fake video about's speech being shown on Times Square screens

Kyslytsya emphasized that Ukraine is waging a war for survival: "This harsh reality was reconfirmed recently by one of Putin's closest accomplices, Nikolai Patrushev, who expressed in an interview his hope that "Ukraine will cease to exist in 2025."

Statements like these, exposing the true intentions of the Russian leadership, deserve the utmost attention, the permanent representative emphasized, particularly from those who refrain from contributing to efforts to hold the aggressor accountable.

"In satisfying its irrational Nazi-like hatred towards Ukrainians, Russia particularly relies on terrorist missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure," the permanent representative noted.

At the same time, Russia's geopolitical ambitions go far beyond Ukraine, he pointed out, recalling the Kremlin's demand for NATO to "revert to its 1997 borders."

Poland wants to be present at Ukraine peace talks table – Duda

“This is a point worth keeping in mind by some nations that joined the Alliance at a later stage,” Kyslytsya noted.

He emphasized that the diplomatic path to peace lies through the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. Ukraine stands ready to consider peace ideas that take into account the need to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine, do not equate the victim with the aggressor, and are based on the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine"

“They can be discussed in the formats offered by the Peace Formula,” said the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN.

As Ukrinform reported on January 16, the UN Security Council met to discuss the situation of Ukraine in connection with the Russian war.