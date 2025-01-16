S. Korea's Court Rejects President Yoon's Request For Release

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jan 17 (NNN-YONHAP) – A South Korean court, yesterday, rejected arrested President Yoon Suk-yeol's request for release, according to multiple outlets.

The Seoul Central District Court reviewed the legality of Yoon's arrest at the request of his defence counsel, refusing to accept it, as there was“no reason” to call for the legality review.

Yoon's counsel claimed that the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has no jurisdiction over Yoon's case, while the arrest warrant should be issued by the Seoul Central District Court, not by the Seoul Western District Court.

Yoon did not appear in the closed-door hearing for security issues, but his lawyers defended on his behalf.

During the court review, Yoon's 48-hour arrest period had been put on hold from about 2:00 p.m. local time (0500 GMT), when the joint investigation unit submitted relevant documents to the court.

Yoon was arrested in his presidential residence Wednesday, becoming the country's first sitting president to be arrested.

After being questioned at the anti-corruption agency's office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, Yoon was taken into custody at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, just five km away from the office.– NNN-YONHAP

