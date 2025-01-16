UAE, Egyptian Presidents Hold Talks On Ties, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Jan 17 (NNN-WAM) – President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, held discussions here yesterday, on bilateral relations and pressing regional issues.

The talks, which took place during Sisi's working visit to the UAE, focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across development, economic, and sectors, aiming to align with the two nations' shared aspirations for progress and prosperity, according to a report.

On regional issues, the two leaders welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

They emphasised the importance of ensuring adequate humanitarian aid reaches the enclave and reaffirmed their commitment to the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace and stability.

During the talks, Mohamed commended Egypt's role in supporting the Palestinian people and brokering the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The two leaders also lauded the election of Joseph Aoun as the president of Lebanon, expressing optimism that Aoun would lead Lebanon to stability.

On the developments in Syria, both presidents reaffirmed their shared commitment to the country's unity, stability, and sovereignty, calling for an inclusive political process that engages all sectors of Syrian society.– NNN-WAM

