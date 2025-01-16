MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD: MANTLE RIDGE SENDS OPEN LETTER ASKING AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC. SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AT ANNUAL MEETING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Change is In the Air!

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

The Annual Meeting of Air Products and Chemicals, ("Air Products" or the "Company") is on January 23, less than a week away. We, the Air Products shareholders, in this historic election have an opportunity to effect changes that we believe will arrest the Company's decline and help turn Air Products towards a brighter future.

We can achieve this if we all vote our shares. Given how close we are to the Annual Meeting date, we ask that you look up the online voting instructions at the website listed on the BLUE proxy card, or on the voting instruction form you have received. We ask you to vote today FOR the four strong, independent shareholder representatives nominated by Mantle Ridge – Andrew Evans, Paul Hilal, Tracy McKibben, and Dennis Reilley – and to WITHHOLD votes from Company nominees Charles Cogut, Lisa Davis, Seifi Ghasemi, and Ed Monser.

Voting is easy, but how are shareholders to know which choice to make on their ballots? Indeed, it is hard to reconcile the starkly different claims put forth by Mantle Ridge and the current Board, and harder still to know which party is framing the facts fairly and correctly.

Fortunately, three firms – the independent proxy advisors – are staffed with experts who sort through the competing claims in contests such as these, analyze them, and publish their findings and recommendations. We are humbled and deeply gratified that all three of them – ISS, Glass Lewis, and Egan-Jones [1] – recommend replacing CEO Seifi Ghasemi and others from the Board with the shareholder nominees proposed by Mantle Ridge.

The resounding findings of the proxy advisory firms regarding the credibility of the statements made by each side come, we believe, as little surprise to the employees and to those shareholders who have had the opportunity to follow this closely. But they may be clarifying to others.

A Clear Path to Prosperity

The four exceptional shareholder nominees Mantle Ridge has proposed – Andrew Evans, Paul Hilal, Tracy McKibben, and Dennis Reilley – bring considerable relevant industry and functional experience, including experience in shareholder-led board refreshment (both as incumbents and as shareholder nominees). They possess expertise critical to the future of Air Products, and they have stepped up to help the Board and Company get back on track.

If afforded the opportunity to serve, all four are eager to join the Board and work collaboratively with the other directors on day one. They will work to help the refreshed Board implement best-in-class governance and reassess the alignment of the Company's compensation plan, strategy, and capital allocation, with an eye exclusively to serving the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

They will also be able to ensure that Air Products runs a renewed, bona fide CEO search process, expanded to include the most qualified candidates, enabling the Company to recruit the best possible leadership. Refreshed with the shareholder nominees, the Board will have the opportunity to consider re-uniting what the investment research community has dubbed the "Dream Team" of industrial gas industry legends: Eduardo Menezes and Dennis Reilley, former executives from best-in-class Linde plc (formerly Praxair, Inc. prior to its 2018 merger with Linde).

Refreshed with the four new shareholder nominees proposed by Mantle Ridge, the Board will not only be meaningfully fortified, it will have a chance to reset its culture and thinking. In our experience, shareholder-driven board refreshment has been the only way to effect this outcome. Carefully chosen shareholder nominees – like the four we are proposing – can make the transition smooth and harmonious.

With a Board refreshed by the shareholders, and new CEO leadership of the caliber and experience of Mr. Menezes, we believe Air Products would today be worth $425 per share[2] and be well-positioned to drive double-digit annual Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") compounding thereafter.

To see what the ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones reports say, and to find out more about our superb nominees and compelling case for change, please visit .

The Choice is Clear. The Time is Now

The reports from all three of the independent proxy advisory firms - ISS, Glass Lewis, and Egan-Jones - provide compelling third-party validation of Mantle Ridge's case for change. We encourage you to visit our website listed below to carefully read what those reports say and learn more about Mantle Ridge, our nominees, and the case for change.

Air Products' 2025 Annual Meeting is fast approaching – you have just days left to cast your vote. Will we, the shareholders, seize this historic opportunity to help Air Products turn toward a brighter future, or will we allow this golden chance to slip past us?

If you need help casting your vote or have additional questions, please submit a question on our website and we will get back to you quickly.

We thank you for your attention and support.

Respectfully,

The Mantle Ridge Team

To Enhance Air Products' Performance and Create the Long-Term Value that You Deserve, Mantle Ridge Urges You to Vote Online at the Voting Website Listed on Your BLUE proxy card or voting instruction form "FOR" Mantle Ridge's Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees – Andrew Evans, Paul Hilal, Tracy McKibben, and Dennis Reilley – and "WITHHOLD" on the Company Nominees Charles Cogut, Lisa A. Davis, Seifollah "Seifi" Ghasemi, and Edward L. Monser.

Time is Short: To ensure your votes are counted, we urge you to vote online via the voting website located on your

BLUE

Proxy Card or Voting Instruction Form.

Visit for important information regarding the ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones reports, Mantle Ridge's highly qualified nominees and our case for change at Air Products, as well as voting instructions.

About Mantle Ridge

Founded in 2016, Mantle Ridge LP is an engaged, long-term owner-steward that works closely and constructively with company boards to create durable long-term value for all stakeholders. None of Mantle Ridge's affiliated entities is a hedge fund or other investment vehicle with a structurally short-term incentive.

Mantle Ridge engages with the expectation of maintaining an ownership position over the very long-term. Mantle Ridge has raised separate, single-investment, five-year special purpose vehicles to support its previous engagements with companies including CSX Corporation, Aramark, and Dollar Tree. For more information, visit

.

[1] The full names of the proxy advisory firms referenced include: Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.;

Glass Lewis & Co.; and Egan-Jones Proxy Services.

[2] For further information, see pages 6, 23 and 109 of Mantle Ridge's investor presentation entitled "Refreshing Air Products" (December 2024), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 17, 2024.

