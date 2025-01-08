Z-Morh Tunnel To Transform Winter Tourism: Omar

This vital infrastructure project is expected to be a game changer for the expansion of winter tourism in the valley says Chief Omar Abdullah. He hailed the development, saying its potential to boost the region's tourism industry.

“J&K, especially central Kashmir, looks forward to the inauguration of a vital piece of infrastructure in the coming days. This asset will be a game changer for the expansion of winter tourism in the valley,” he posted on X.

The Z-Morh Tunnel is a vital asset for Jammu and Kashmir. It will ensure year-round connectivity to areas like Sonamarg, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for winter tourism.

The all-weather tunnel, spanning 6.5 kilometers, will provide seamless access to Sonamarg and surrounding areas even during heavy snowfall, which previously rendered the region inaccessible during winter months.

This strategic project is expected to attract more tourists for skiing, snowboarding, and other winter activities while creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

Tourism stakeholders and locals alike are optimistic about the positive impact of the Z-Morh Tunnel, which is seen as a significant step towards positioning Kashmir as a premier winter destination in India.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now