ASUS Puts AI Within Reach Of Everyone With Its Always Incredible Copilot+ PC Lineup And Other Innovations At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From consumer and commercial AI laptops to AI-optimized desktops, ASUS pushes the

boundaries of innovation and champions sustainability LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today unveiled a lineup of cutting-edge AI-powered products at its "Always Incredible" virtual launch event for CES 2025. Driven by the company's vision of Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities.

and a strong commitment to sustainability, ASUS introduced a

wide range of innovations that seamlessly blend power, creativity, and environmental responsibility.





Samson Hu ASUS Co-CEO beside ASUS CES 2025 lineup





Zenbook A14





Vivobook 14/16





Zenbook Duo





Zenbook 14





Vivobook Pro 15





Vivobook S14/S16





ASUS V440 All-in-One PC





ASUS V500 Mini Tower





ASUS ExpertBook B5





ASUS ExpertBook P Series Lineup >12.23" x 8.42" x 0.53" ~ 0.63" 12.23" x 8.42" x 0.53" ~ 0.63" Display OLED, 14", 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3 OLED, 14", 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Plus X1P42100 Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU Memory 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam 1080 FHD IR Camera 1080 FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 70Whr 70Whr AC Adapter Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal MSRP 1099.99 899.99

ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (X1407QA/X1607QA)

Model X1607QA-DS54 X1407QA-BS56 Marketing Name Vivobook 16 Vivobook 14 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Quiet Blue Cool Silver Material Plastic Plastic Weight 3.88 lbs 3.06lbs Dimensions 14.06" x 9.87" x 0.70" ~ 0.78" 12.41" x 8.80" x 0.70" ~ 0.70" Display IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200 IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU Memory 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam 1080 FHD IR Camera 1080 FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 50Whr 50Whr AC Adapter Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal MSRP 749.99 699.99

ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (M1407KA/M1607KA)

Model Name M1607KA-DS76 M1607KA-DS54 M1407KA-PS74 Marketing Name Vivobook 16 Vivobook 16 Vivobook 14 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Quiet Blue Quiet Blue Platinum Gold Material Plastic Plastic Plastic Weight 3.88 lbs 3.88 lbs 3.28 lbs Dimensions 14.06" x 9.87" x 0.70" ~ 0.78" 14.06" x 9.87" x 0.70" ~ 0.78"

12.41" x 8.80" x 0.70" ~ 0.78" Display IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200 IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200 IPS-level, 14", 60Hz, 1920x1200 Processor AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Graphics RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 Memory 16GB DDR5 16GB DDR5 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam 1080 FHD IR Camera 1080 FHD IR Camera 1080 FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 42Whr 42Whr 42Whr AC Adapter Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal MSRP 849.99 749.99 799.99

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA)

Model Name UX8406CA-PS99T UX8406CA-IS99T UX8406CA-DS79T Marketing Name Zenbook DUO Zenbook DUO Zenbook DUO Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Inkwell Gray Inkwell Gray Inkwell Gray Material Magnesium Aluminum Magnesium Aluminum Magnesium Aluminum Weight 3.64 lbs 3.64 lbs 3.64 lbs Dimensions 12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78" 12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78" 12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78" Display ASUS Lumina OLED, 14", 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch OLED, 14", 120Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch OLED, 14", 120Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Intel Core Ultra 7 265H Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Memory 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam 1080 FHD IR Camera 1080 FHD IR Camera 1080 FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 75Whr 75Whr 75Whr AC Adapter Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal MSRP 1699.99 1699.99 1599.99

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA)

Model Name UX3405CA-PS99T UX3405CA-U9321TB UX3405CA-U7512 Marketing Name Zenbook 14 Zenbook 14 Zenbook 14 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Foggy Silver Jasper Gray Jasper Gray Material Aluminum + mg-al Aluminum + mg-al Aluminum + mg-al Weight 2.82 lbs 2.82 lbs 2.82 lbs Dimensions 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" Display 14", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3 14", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3 14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Intel Core Ultra 7 265H Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Memory 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam FHD IR Camera FHD IR Camera FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 75Whr 75Whr 75Whr AC Adapter TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal MSRP 1299.99 1299.99 999.99

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406KA)

Model Name UM3406KA-PS76T UM3406KA-WS79T Marketing Name Zenbook 14 Zenbook 14 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Jade Black Jade Black Material Aluminum + mg-al Aluminum + mg-al Weight 2.82 lbs 2.82 lbs Dimensions 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" Display 14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Touch 14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Touch Processor AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Graphics RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 Memory 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam FHD IR Camera FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

1 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

1 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 75Whr 75Whr AC Adapter TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal MSRP 999.99 999.99

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 (N6506CU)

Model Name N6506CU-PS97 Marketing Name Vivobook Pro 15 Operating System Windows 11 Home Color Earl Gray Material Aluminum + Plastic Weight 4.19 lbs Dimensions 14.00" x 9.26" x 0.78" ~ 0.78" Display ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1620, 100% DCI-P3 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050 (6GB) Memory 24GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam 5M IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

1 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 1G RJ45 Lan Jack

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1 x SD 4.0 card reader Battery 75Whr AC Adapter 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal MSRP 1399.99

ASUS Vivobook S 14/16 (M5406WA/M5606KA)

Model Name M5406WA-BS99 M5606KA-DS76 Marketing Name Vivobook S 14 Vivobook S 16 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Neutral Black Neutral Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Weight 2.87 lbs 3.31 lbs Dimensions 12.22" x 8.74" x 0.55" ~ 0.63" 13.92" x 9.72" x 0.55" ~ 0.63" Display 14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3 16", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3 Processor AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Graphics RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 Memory 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam FHD IR Camera FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 75Whr 75Whr AC Adapter TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal MSRP 1099.99 1099.99

ASUS Vivobook S 16 (S5606CA)

Model Name S5606CA-DS99 S5606CA-SB91 Marketing Name Vivobook S 16 Vivobook S 16 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Neutral Black Neutral Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Weight 3.31 lbs 3.31 lbs Dimensions 13.92" x 9.72" x 0.55" ~ 0.63" 13.92" x 9.72" x 0.55" ~ 0.63" Display 16", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3 16", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Memory 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Webcam FHD IR Camera FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 75Whr 75Whr AC Adapter TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal MSRP 1299.99 1099.99

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS USA Pressroom: news/



ASUS USA Facebook:



ASUS USA X (Twitter):



About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

FORTUNE and FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license.

1 Battery tests conducted by ASUS on August 7, 2024, using the 1080p video playback scenario. Test configuration: Zenbook A14 (UX3407), FHD OLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon® X CPU, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM. Test settings: WiFi enabled but disconnected (not connected to any access point), Windows Power Plan. Battery life varies with use and settings. 2 Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates that are continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka/copilotpluspcs 3 Tests conducted by ASUS in November 2024 compared the pre-production Vivobook 14 (X1407QA, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) and the Vivobook 14 (X1404VA, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) in performance mode. 4 ASUS tested the Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) in November 2024 with 1080p video playback. Comparison: Vivobook 15 (X1504VA). WiFi off, backlight off, brightness set to 150 cd/m2. Battery life varies with use and settings.

SOURCE ASUS Computer International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED