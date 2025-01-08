ASUS Puts AI Within Reach Of Everyone With Its Always Incredible Copilot+ PC Lineup And Other Innovations At CES 2025
From consumer and commercial AI laptops to AI-optimized desktops, ASUS pushes the
boundaries of innovation and champions sustainability
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today unveiled a lineup of cutting-edge AI-powered products at its "Always Incredible" virtual launch event for CES 2025. Driven by the company's vision of Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities.
and a strong commitment to sustainability, ASUS introduced a
wide range of innovations that seamlessly blend power, creativity, and environmental responsibility.
Samson Hu ASUS Co-CEO beside ASUS CES 2025 lineup
Zenbook A14
Vivobook 14/16
Zenbook Duo
Zenbook 14
Vivobook Pro 15
Vivobook S14/S16
ASUS V440 All-in-One PC
ASUS V500 Mini Tower
ASUS ExpertBook B5
ASUS ExpertBook P Series Lineup
>12.23" x 8.42" x 0.53" ~ 0.63"
|
12.23" x 8.42" x 0.53" ~ 0.63"
|
Display
|
OLED, 14", 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3
|
OLED, 14", 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon® X
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Plus X1P42100
|
Graphics
|
Qualcomm Adreno GPU
|
Qualcomm Adreno GPU
|
Memory
|
32GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
16GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
Webcam
|
1080 FHD IR Camera
|
1080 FHD IR Camera
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3
|
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3
|
IO Ports
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
70Whr
|
70Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
MSRP
|
1099.99
|
899.99
ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (X1407QA/X1607QA)
|
Model
|
X1607QA-DS54
|
X1407QA-BS56
|
Marketing Name
|
Vivobook 16
|
Vivobook 14
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Quiet Blue
|
Cool Silver
|
Material
|
Plastic
|
Plastic
|
Weight
|
3.88 lbs
|
3.06lbs
|
Dimensions
|
14.06" x 9.87" x 0.70" ~ 0.78"
|
12.41" x 8.80" x 0.70" ~ 0.70"
|
Display
|
IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200
|
IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon® X
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon® X
|
Graphics
|
Qualcomm Adreno GPU
|
Qualcomm Adreno GPU
|
Memory
|
16GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
16GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
Storage
|
512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
Webcam
|
1080 FHD IR Camera
|
1080 FHD IR Camera
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3
|
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3
|
IO Ports
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
50Whr
|
50Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
MSRP
|
749.99
|
699.99
ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (M1407KA/M1607KA)
|
Model Name
|
M1607KA-DS76
|
M1607KA-DS54
|
M1407KA-PS74
|
Marketing Name
|
Vivobook 16
|
Vivobook 16
|
Vivobook 14
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Quiet Blue
|
Quiet Blue
|
Platinum Gold
|
Material
|
Plastic
|
Plastic
|
Plastic
|
Weight
|
3.88 lbs
|
3.88 lbs
|
3.28 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
14.06" x 9.87" x 0.70" ~ 0.78"
|
14.06" x 9.87" x 0.70" ~ 0.78"
|
12.41" x 8.80" x 0.70" ~ 0.78"
|
Display
|
IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200
|
IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200
|
IPS-level, 14", 60Hz, 1920x1200
|
Processor
|
AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
|
AMD Ryzen AI 5 340
|
AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
|
Graphics
|
RDNA 3.5
|
RDNA 3.5
|
RDNA 3.5
|
Memory
|
16GB DDR5
|
16GB DDR5
|
16GB DDR5
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
Webcam
|
1080 FHD IR Camera
|
1080 FHD IR Camera
|
1080 FHD IR Camera
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3
|
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3
|
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3
|
IO Ports
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
42Whr
|
42Whr
|
42Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
MSRP
|
849.99
|
749.99
|
799.99
ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA)
|
Model Name
|
UX8406CA-PS99T
|
UX8406CA-IS99T
|
UX8406CA-DS79T
|
Marketing Name
|
Zenbook DUO
|
Zenbook DUO
|
Zenbook DUO
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Inkwell Gray
|
Inkwell Gray
|
Inkwell Gray
|
Material
|
Magnesium Aluminum
|
Magnesium Aluminum
|
Magnesium Aluminum
|
Weight
|
3.64 lbs
|
3.64 lbs
|
3.64 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78"
|
12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78"
|
12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78"
|
Display
|
ASUS Lumina OLED, 14", 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch
|
OLED, 14", 120Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch
|
OLED, 14", 120Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
Intel Core Ultra 7 265H
|
Graphics
|
Intel Arc Graphics
|
Intel Arc Graphics
|
Intel Arc Graphics
|
Memory
|
32GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
32GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
32GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
Webcam
|
1080 FHD IR Camera
|
1080 FHD IR Camera
|
1080 FHD IR Camera
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
75Whr
|
75Whr
|
75Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
MSRP
|
1699.99
|
1699.99
|
1599.99
ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA)
|
Model Name
|
UX3405CA-PS99T
|
UX3405CA-U9321TB
|
UX3405CA-U7512
|
Marketing Name
|
Zenbook 14
|
Zenbook 14
|
Zenbook 14
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Foggy Silver
|
Jasper Gray
|
Jasper Gray
|
Material
|
Aluminum + mg-al
|
Aluminum + mg-al
|
Aluminum + mg-al
|
Weight
|
2.82 lbs
|
2.82 lbs
|
2.82 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59"
|
12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59"
|
12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59"
|
Display
|
14", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3
|
14", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3
|
14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
Intel Core Ultra 7 265H
|
Graphics
|
Intel Arc Graphics
|
Intel Arc Graphics
|
Intel Arc Graphics
|
Memory
|
32GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
32GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
16GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
Webcam
|
FHD IR Camera
|
FHD IR Camera
|
FHD IR Camera
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
75Whr
|
75Whr
|
75Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
MSRP
|
1299.99
|
1299.99
|
999.99
ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406KA)
|
Model Name
|
UM3406KA-PS76T
|
UM3406KA-WS79T
|
Marketing Name
|
Zenbook 14
|
Zenbook 14
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Jade Black
|
Jade Black
|
Material
|
Aluminum + mg-al
|
Aluminum + mg-al
|
Weight
|
2.82 lbs
|
2.82 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59"
|
12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59"
|
Display
|
14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Touch
|
14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Touch
|
Processor
|
AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
|
AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
|
Graphics
|
RDNA 3.5
|
RDNA 3.5
|
Memory
|
16GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
32GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
Webcam
|
FHD IR Camera
|
FHD IR Camera
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3
|
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3
|
IO Ports
|
1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
1 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
1 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
75Whr
|
75Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal
|
MSRP
|
999.99
|
999.99
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 (N6506CU)
|
Model Name
|
N6506CU-PS97
|
Marketing Name
|
Vivobook Pro 15
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Earl Gray
|
Material
|
Aluminum + Plastic
|
Weight
|
4.19 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
14.00" x 9.26" x 0.78" ~ 0.78"
|
Display
|
ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1620, 100% DCI-P3
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA RTX 4050 (6GB)
|
Memory
|
24GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
Webcam
|
5M IR Camera
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3
|
IO Ports
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
1 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 1G RJ45 Lan Jack
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
1 x SD 4.0 card reader
|
Battery
|
75Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|
MSRP
|
1399.99
ASUS Vivobook S 14/16 (M5406WA/M5606KA)
|
Model Name
|
M5406WA-BS99
|
M5606KA-DS76
|
Marketing Name
|
Vivobook S 14
|
Vivobook S 16
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Neutral Black
|
Neutral Black
|
Material
|
Aluminum
|
Aluminum
|
Weight
|
2.87 lbs
|
3.31 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
12.22" x 8.74" x 0.55" ~ 0.63"
|
13.92" x 9.72" x 0.55" ~ 0.63"
|
Display
|
14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3
|
16", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3
|
Processor
|
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
|
AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
|
Graphics
|
RDNA 3.5
|
RDNA 3.5
|
Memory
|
32GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
16GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
Webcam
|
FHD IR Camera
|
FHD IR Camera
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3
|
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3
|
IO Ports
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
75Whr
|
75Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|
TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|
MSRP
|
1099.99
|
1099.99
ASUS Vivobook S 16 (S5606CA)
|
Model Name
|
S5606CA-DS99
|
S5606CA-SB91
|
Marketing Name
|
Vivobook S 16
|
Vivobook S 16
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Neutral Black
|
Neutral Black
|
Material
|
Aluminum
|
Aluminum
|
Weight
|
3.31 lbs
|
3.31 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
13.92" x 9.72" x 0.55" ~ 0.63"
|
13.92" x 9.72" x 0.55" ~ 0.63"
|
Display
|
16", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3
|
16", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
Graphics
|
Intel Arc Graphics
|
Intel Arc Graphics
|
Memory
|
32GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
16GB LPDDR5X (on board)
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)
|
Webcam
|
FHD IR Camera
|
FHD IR Camera
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3
|
IO Ports
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
75Whr
|
75Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|
TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|
MSRP
|
1299.99
|
1099.99
NOTES TO EDITORS
ASUS USA Pressroom: news/
ASUS USA Facebook:
ASUS USA X (Twitter):
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
FORTUNE and FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license.
|
1
|
Battery tests conducted by ASUS on August 7, 2024, using the 1080p video playback scenario. Test configuration: Zenbook A14 (UX3407), FHD OLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon® X CPU, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM. Test settings: WiFi enabled but disconnected (not connected to any access point), Windows Power Plan. Battery life varies with use and settings.
|
2
|
Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates that are continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka/copilotpluspcs
|
3
|
Tests conducted by ASUS in November 2024 compared the pre-production Vivobook 14 (X1407QA, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) and the Vivobook 14 (X1404VA, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) in performance mode.
|
4
|
ASUS tested the Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) in November 2024 with 1080p video playback. Comparison: Vivobook 15 (X1504VA). WiFi off, backlight off, brightness set to 150 cd/m2. Battery life varies with use and settings.
SOURCE ASUS Computer International
