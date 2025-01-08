عربي


ASUS Puts AI Within Reach Of Everyone With Its Always Incredible Copilot+ PC Lineup And Other Innovations At CES 2025

1/8/2025 6:31:46 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

From consumer and commercial AI laptops to AI-optimized desktops, ASUS pushes the
boundaries of innovation and champions sustainability

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today unveiled a lineup of cutting-edge AI-powered products at its "Always Incredible" virtual launch event for CES 2025. Driven by the company's vision of Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities.
and a strong commitment to sustainability, ASUS introduced a
wide range of innovations that seamlessly blend power, creativity, and environmental responsibility.


Samson Hu ASUS Co-CEO beside ASUS CES 2025 lineup
Zenbook A14
Vivobook 14/16
Zenbook Duo
Zenbook 14
Vivobook Pro 15
Vivobook S14/S16
ASUS V440 All-in-One PC
ASUS V500 Mini Tower
ASUS ExpertBook B5
ASUS ExpertBook P Series Lineup >12.23" x 8.42" x 0.53" ~ 0.63"

12.23" x 8.42" x 0.53" ~ 0.63"

Display

OLED, 14", 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3

OLED, 14", 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon® X

Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Plus X1P42100

Graphics

Qualcomm Adreno GPU

Qualcomm Adreno GPU

Memory

32GB LPDDR5X (on board)

16GB LPDDR5X (on board)

Storage

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

Webcam

1080 FHD IR Camera

1080 FHD IR Camera

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

IO Ports

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

Battery

70Whr

70Whr

AC Adapter

Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

MSRP

1099.99

899.99

ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (X1407QA/X1607QA)

Model

X1607QA-DS54

X1407QA-BS56

Marketing Name

Vivobook 16

Vivobook 14

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Color

Quiet Blue

Cool Silver

Material

Plastic

Plastic

Weight

3.88 lbs

3.06lbs

Dimensions

14.06" x 9.87" x 0.70" ~ 0.78"

12.41" x 8.80" x 0.70" ~ 0.70"

Display

IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200

IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon® X

Qualcomm Snapdragon® X

Graphics

Qualcomm Adreno GPU

Qualcomm Adreno GPU

Memory

16GB LPDDR5X (on board)

16GB LPDDR5X (on board)

Storage

512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

Webcam

1080 FHD IR Camera

1080 FHD IR Camera

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

IO Ports

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

Battery

50Whr

50Whr

AC Adapter

Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

MSRP

749.99

699.99

ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (M1407KA/M1607KA)

Model Name

M1607KA-DS76

M1607KA-DS54

M1407KA-PS74

Marketing Name

Vivobook 16

Vivobook 16

Vivobook 14

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Color

Quiet Blue

Quiet Blue

Platinum Gold

Material

Plastic

Plastic

Plastic

Weight

3.88 lbs

3.88 lbs

3.28 lbs

Dimensions

14.06" x 9.87" x 0.70" ~ 0.78"

14.06" x 9.87" x 0.70" ~ 0.78"


12.41" x 8.80" x 0.70" ~ 0.78"

Display

IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200

IPS-level, 16", 60Hz, 1920x1200

IPS-level, 14", 60Hz, 1920x1200

Processor

AMD Ryzen AI 7 350

AMD Ryzen AI 5 340

AMD Ryzen AI 7 350

Graphics

RDNA 3.5

RDNA 3.5

RDNA 3.5

Memory

16GB DDR5

16GB DDR5

16GB DDR5

Storage

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

Webcam

1080 FHD IR Camera

1080 FHD IR Camera

1080 FHD IR Camera

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

IO Ports

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

Battery

42Whr

42Whr

42Whr

AC Adapter

Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

MSRP

849.99

749.99

799.99

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA)

Model Name

UX8406CA-PS99T

UX8406CA-IS99T

UX8406CA-DS79T

Marketing Name

Zenbook DUO

Zenbook DUO

Zenbook DUO

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Color

Inkwell Gray

Inkwell Gray

Inkwell Gray

Material

Magnesium Aluminum

Magnesium Aluminum

Magnesium Aluminum

Weight

3.64 lbs

3.64 lbs

3.64 lbs

Dimensions

12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78"

12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78"

12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78"

Display

ASUS Lumina OLED, 14", 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch

OLED, 14", 120Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch

OLED, 14", 120Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

Intel Core Ultra 7 265H

Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics

Memory

32GB LPDDR5X (on board)

32GB LPDDR5X (on board)

32GB LPDDR5X (on board)

Storage

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

Webcam

1080 FHD IR Camera

1080 FHD IR Camera

1080 FHD IR Camera

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

Battery

75Whr

75Whr

75Whr

AC Adapter

Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

MSRP

1699.99

1699.99

1599.99

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA)

Model Name

UX3405CA-PS99T

UX3405CA-U9321TB

UX3405CA-U7512

Marketing Name

Zenbook 14

Zenbook 14

Zenbook 14

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Color

Foggy Silver

Jasper Gray

Jasper Gray

Material

Aluminum + mg-al

Aluminum + mg-al

Aluminum + mg-al

Weight

2.82 lbs

2.82 lbs

2.82 lbs

Dimensions

12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59"

12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59"

12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59"

Display

14", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3

14", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3

14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

Intel Core Ultra 7 265H

Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics

Memory

32GB LPDDR5X (on board)

32GB LPDDR5X (on board)

16GB LPDDR5X (on board)

Storage

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

Webcam

FHD IR Camera

FHD IR Camera

FHD IR Camera

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

Battery

75Whr

75Whr

75Whr

AC Adapter

TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

MSRP

1299.99

1299.99

999.99

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406KA)

Model Name

UM3406KA-PS76T

UM3406KA-WS79T

Marketing Name

Zenbook 14

Zenbook 14

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Color

Jade Black

Jade Black

Material

Aluminum + mg-al

Aluminum + mg-al

Weight

2.82 lbs

2.82 lbs

Dimensions

12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59"

12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59"

Display

14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Touch

14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3, Touch

Processor

AMD Ryzen AI 7 350

AMD Ryzen AI 7 350

Graphics

RDNA 3.5

RDNA 3.5

Memory

16GB LPDDR5X (on board)

32GB LPDDR5X (on board)

Storage

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

Webcam

FHD IR Camera

FHD IR Camera

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

IO Ports

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
1 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
1 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

Battery

75Whr

75Whr

AC Adapter

TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal

MSRP

999.99

999.99

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 (N6506CU)

Model Name

N6506CU-PS97

Marketing Name

Vivobook Pro 15

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Color

Earl Gray

Material

Aluminum + Plastic

Weight

4.19 lbs

Dimensions

14.00" x 9.26" x 0.78" ~ 0.78"

Display

ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1620, 100% DCI-P3

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

Graphics

NVIDIA RTX 4050 (6GB)

Memory

24GB LPDDR5X (on board)

Storage

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2 x M.2 2280 slot)

Webcam

5M IR Camera

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

IO Ports

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
1 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 1G RJ45 Lan Jack
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
1 x SD 4.0 card reader

Battery

75Whr

AC Adapter

200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal

MSRP

1399.99

ASUS Vivobook S 14/16 (M5406WA/M5606KA)

Model Name

M5406WA-BS99

M5606KA-DS76

Marketing Name

Vivobook S 14

Vivobook S 16

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Color

Neutral Black

Neutral Black

Material

Aluminum

Aluminum

Weight

2.87 lbs

3.31 lbs

Dimensions

12.22" x 8.74" x 0.55" ~ 0.63"

13.92" x 9.72" x 0.55" ~ 0.63"

Display

14", OLED, 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3

16", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3

Processor

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

AMD Ryzen AI 7 350

Graphics

RDNA 3.5

RDNA 3.5

Memory

32GB LPDDR5X (on board)

16GB LPDDR5X (on board)

Storage

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

Webcam

FHD IR Camera

FHD IR Camera

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

IO Ports

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
2 x USB 4.0 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

Battery

75Whr

75Whr

AC Adapter

TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal

TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal

MSRP

1099.99

1099.99

ASUS Vivobook S 16 (S5606CA)

Model Name

S5606CA-DS99

S5606CA-SB91

Marketing Name

Vivobook S 16

Vivobook S 16

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Color

Neutral Black

Neutral Black

Material

Aluminum

Aluminum

Weight

3.31 lbs

3.31 lbs

Dimensions

13.92" x 9.72" x 0.55" ~ 0.63"

13.92" x 9.72" x 0.55" ~ 0.63"

Display

16", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3

16", ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1800, 100% DCI-P3

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics

Memory

32GB LPDDR5X (on board)

16GB LPDDR5X (on board)

Storage

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot)

Webcam

FHD IR Camera

FHD IR Camera

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

IO Ports

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP, PD support)
2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DP, PD support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

Battery

75Whr

75Whr

AC Adapter

TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal

TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal

MSRP

1299.99

1099.99

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS USA Pressroom: news/

ASUS USA Facebook:

ASUS USA X (Twitter):

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

FORTUNE and FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license.

1

Battery tests conducted by ASUS on August 7, 2024, using the 1080p video playback scenario. Test configuration: Zenbook A14 (UX3407), FHD OLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon® X CPU, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM. Test settings: WiFi enabled but disconnected (not connected to any access point), Windows Power Plan. Battery life varies with use and settings.

2

Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates that are continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka/copilotpluspcs

3

Tests conducted by ASUS in November 2024 compared the pre-production Vivobook 14 (X1407QA, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) and the Vivobook 14 (X1404VA, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) in performance mode.

4

ASUS tested the Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) in November 2024 with 1080p video playback. Comparison: Vivobook 15 (X1504VA). WiFi off, backlight off, brightness set to 150 cd/m2. Battery life varies with use and settings.

SOURCE ASUS Computer International

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

