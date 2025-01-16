Andersen Global Adds Presence In Fiji With Howards Lawyers

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Global strengthens its presence in Asia Pacific through a Collaboration Agreement with leading commercial law firm Howards Lawyers in Fiji.

Founded in 1986, Howards is led by Managing Partner William“Wylie” Clarke and specializes in tourism, banking, and infrastructure. The firm provides comprehensive services to multinational companies, entities, high-net-worth individuals, and clients across public and private sectors, with expertise spanning governance, employment law, commercial transactions, corporate finance, security documentation, debt recovery, environmental law, construction, aviation, corporate law, and contracts law.

“Fiji serves as a gateway to the South Pacific, providing unparalleled connectivity for businesses expanding into the region,” said Wylie.“As one of Fiji's well-established legal firms, we remain committed to delivering exceptional client service while expanding our capabilities to offer comprehensive solutions and build lasting client relationships.”

“As a central hub for transportation, telecommunications, and transshipment, Fiji plays a pivotal role in facilitating business across the Asia Pacific region, making it an integral part of our global expansion strategy,” said Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz.“The addition of Howards enhances our ability to deliver seamless legal and business services in the region, supported by their deep-rooted relationships and local expertise in a market critical to multinational corporations and foreign investors.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 18,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

