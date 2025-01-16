East Palestine Settlement Center Will Be Closed January 17
Date
1/16/2025 12:47:53 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The East Palestine Settlement Center, established in East Palestine to provide in-person assistance to train derailment Settlement Class Members, will be
closed on Friday, January 17, 2025, due to expected traffic restrictions in the area. Appointments that were booked for Friday have already been rescheduled.
The center will resume its regular hours of operation on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
Center Hours
Monday : CLOSED
Tuesday : 8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday : 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday : 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday : 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
If assistance is needed while the center is closed the Settlement Administrator can be reached by phone at 1-833-425-3400 or by email at [email protected] . Additional information, including frequently asked questions, is also available at .
SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration
