Florida Realtors® 2025 Real Estate Trends: What's Ahead For Fla. Real Estate?

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- drives Florida's economy, and knowing what trends may be on the horizon helps policymakers, residents and Realtors® plan ahead. During the upcoming Florida Real Estate Trends summit , Florida Realtors®

Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor will share his outlook on Florida's in the coming year, along with insights of the state's market.

He will discuss the

latest trends in mortgage rates, home prices and affordability, home sales and inventory, migration and job growth throughout Florida and his projections for the coming months.

A cornerstone of Florida Realtors 2025 Mid-Winter Business Meetings, the Real Estate Trends summit takes place Jan. 31 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Orlando on International Drive.

Looking ahead, O'Connor said, "The Florida housing market faces several challenges in 2025 – some old, some new. Mortgage rates and insurance costs remain stubbornly high, keeping affordability (or lack thereof) squarely in the spotlight for this year. Mortgage rates, in particular, remain elevated due to concerns about how the Federal Reserve will respond to a recent mild resurgence in inflation, as well as potentially inflationary federal policies that may be enacted later this year.

"At the same time, the fundamentals of Florida's economy are strong, and people continue to move to Florida in large numbers. With those economic underpinnings, it's a given that home sales are destined to rise again in the Sunshine State. Our goal at Florida Real Estate Trends this year is to explore how soon that will come to pass."

There are two ways to attend this year's Real Estate Trends summit on Jan. 31, either in person during Florida Realtors 2025 Mid-Winter Business Meetings or virtually. For more information and for the Livestream link, go to Florida Realtors' member website .

Florida Realtors®

serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors®

Newsroom website is available at .



