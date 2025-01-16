Kuwait's 5Th Relief Plane Arrives In Syria With 10 Tons Of Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (changing dateline)

DAMASCUS, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The fifth relief plane of the Kuwaiti air bridge arrived on Thursday at Damascus International Airport with 10 tons of aid and food supplies, as part of "Kuwait by Your Side" humanitarian campaign.

Adib Asaad, the airport deputy manager, confirmed in a statement to KUNA the Kuwaiti aircraft arrival at the air facility, noting the ongoing dispatch of assistance from Kuwait to the country depicted the solid relations between "the two brotherly countries despite the hard and extraordinary circumstances." (pickup previous

slm







MENAFN16012025000071011013ID1109098192