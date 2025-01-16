Rovisys Recognized As Top System Integrator Giant For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For 2025, seventy-five (75) system integrators comprise the SI Giants, a ranking based on system integration (SI) revenue for the most recently completed fiscal year, of control and system integration firms participating in the CFE and Global System Integrator Database.

RoviSys leverages company size, global reach, and 35+ years of experience to build lasting partnerships and help clients by developing effective strategies, integrating and delivering reliable, sustainable solutions for capital projects, maintenance, and support, and maintaining a commitment to advancing digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes trust RoviSys for expertise in information management, manufacturing automation, control systems integration, building and warehouse automation, enterprise and industrial networks, MES, and Industrial AI.

In 2024 RoviSys drove business growth across industries and manufacturing sectors. Significant growth occurred within the District Energy, Electrical Utilities, Microgrid, and Data Center industries, and new relationships developed in expanding renewable, sustainable, and climate-focused markets.

For 2025 a continued focus on energy automation and solutions that maximize efficiency, reliability and availability and provide cohesive energy systems.

"We are seeing tremendous growth and disruption within the Power & Energy market with some market analysts estimating the need for doubling the current generation of electricity by 2050," commented Kareem Suhwail, Power & Energy Director at RoviSys. "The growth of green energy initiatives, increased energy demand driven by adoption of data centers, AI and EVs along with the deregulation and decentralization of electric power generation, all make it an exciting time to be a technology leader in the power and energy market. The diverse process and technology expertise that RoviSys supports positions us at the heart of this energy transition. From microgrids to major utilities, from large campuses to industrial power, RoviSys has solutions that allow energy providers to be more efficient, resilient, and sustainable."

About RoviSys

RoviSys provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across

North America,

Asia-Pacific

&

Europe, we support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor. For more information visit

.

RoviSys is accelerating into 2025 with a diverse industry base and a robust project pipeline. RoviSys Building Technologies has experienced consistent growth, advancing support for customers in datacenter, mission-critical, electric vehicle (EV)/battery, and construction industries. RoviSys Federal Solutions continues to provide specialized automation and security solutions, enabling smart infrastructure, addressing emerging threats, and driving advancements for federal agencies.

