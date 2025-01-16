American Rare Earths Named To The 2025 OTCQX Best 50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ranked Third Most Traded Company in the Best 50

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths ( ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY ) ( “ARR” or the Company ) is proud to announce its recognition in the 2025 OTCQX® Best 50 , a prestigious ranking of top-performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best in 2024. Notably, American Rare Earths ranked as the third most traded company among the Best 50 , underscoring its strong market presence and growing investor interest.

The OTCQX Best 50 ranks U.S. and international companies based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth during the previous calendar year. Companies included in this ranking have demonstrated exceptional performance and strong investor engagement.

Chris Gibbs, CEO of American Rare Earths, commented:

“This recognition by the OTCQX highlights our continued progress in reshaping the U.S. rare earths industry and underscores the strategic importance of our Halleck Creek Project. Being ranked as the third most traded company among the Best 50 reflects the growing confidence in our vision to secure a domestic supply chain for critical minerals essential to America's future.”

“Halleck Creek, with its 2.34 billion tonnes of TREO under JORC standards , is more than a resource-it is a cornerstone of the U.S. rare earths supply chain. Its scale and potential align perfectly with national priorities to reduce reliance on foreign imports, enhance energy independence, and support advanced technologies in clean energy and defense. This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

For the complete 2025 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit: .

The OTCQX Best Market provides a platform for transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, adhere to best practice corporate governance, and comply with applicable securities laws.

About America Rare Earths

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) owns Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. which is focused on the development of the Halleck Creek Project, WY. It also owns La Paz, AZ rare earth deposit. Both can potentially become the largest and most sustainable rare earth projects in North America. The Company is developing environmentally friendly and cost-effective extraction and processing methods to meet the rapidly increasing demand for resources essential to the clean energy transition and US national security. The Company continues to evaluate other exploration opportunities and is collaborating with US Government-supported R&D to develop efficient processing and separation techniques of (REEs) elements to help ensure a renewable future.

Media Contact:

Susan Assadi

347 977 7125

...

Investor Relations US Contact:

Beverly Jedynak

...

312 943 1123