Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct 2024 Fourth Quarter, Full-Year Investor Call On Feb. 12

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD ),

a world leader in transforming the way people and shop, will release fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results on Wednesday, Feb. 12, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Tom Timko, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a call and webcast that day beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Prior to the call, Diebold Nixdorf will provide a press release summarizing business and financial results, and a presentation containing other highlights from the period. The press release and presentation will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at . Live access to the webcast of the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website .

To access the call, we encourage participants to pre-register at . To avoid wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance. Registration will be open throughout the live call. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to connect to the call 15 minutes prior to the session.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD ) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit

