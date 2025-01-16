Fireweed Metals Acquires Strategic Land Package

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the“Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the of the Harvest claims from Strategic Metals Limited ("Strategic Metals"). These claims are fully enclosed within the boundaries of Fireweed's Macpass Project, further consolidating the Company's position in the District.

Highlights



Acquisition of 42 Harvest Claims, encompassing an area of approximately 8.77 km2.

Claims situated on the northern side of the Macpass property (see Map 1) in a belt of known barite-zinc-lead-silver showings. Exploration potential includes significant zinc-in-soil anomalies and stratigraphic units prospective for high-grade massive sulphide mineralization.



CEO Statement

Peter Hemstead, Interim President and CEO, stated,“The acquisition of the Harvest Claims addresses the only remaining gap within the core of the Macpass property, consolidating prime ground within the prolific Selwyn Basin and presenting strong potential for high-grade zinc mineralization. This acquisition aligns with our strategy to realize the full potential of our property, and we are eager to advance exploration on this highly prospective ground.”

Exploration Potential

The Harvest Claims are strategically located within a belt of known barite-zinc-lead-silver showings, featuring the same barite-bearing stratigraphic interval hosting high-grade massive sulphide mineralization at the Boundary Zone.

Historical soil sampling data reveals significant zinc-in-soil anomalies, with recent, high-quality soil data from adjacent Fireweed claims showing substantial lead, barium, silver, and zinc anomalies along strike. This area includes barite deposits that could act as chemical traps for mineralizing fluids.

The claims also present modest potential for gold mineralization, with nearby gold targets indicating possible buried intrusions. Fireweed plans to conduct detailed soil geochemical surveys, prospecting, and reconnaissance drilling to unlock the full potential of these claims.

Purchase Agreement Detail

The agreement with Strategic Metals includes the following terms:



A cash payment of C$150,000 to Strategic Metals

Issuance of 147,888 Fireweed shares. A Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty of 0.5% on base metals and silver and 2% on gold from future production at the Harvest property.



Fireweed will retain the option to buy back 50% of the royalties (0.25% of base metal and silver NSR, and a 1% gold NSR), for C$1,000,000.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with this transaction. Additionally, the transaction does not involve any Non-Arm's Length Parties, and there are no relationships between Fireweed, its Insiders, and the sellers of the asset.









Map 1: Harvest Claims within the Macpass Project area.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Fireweed Senior Geologist, Ian Carr, P.Geo. (BC), a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Carr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Fireweed Metals Corp.

Fireweed is an exploration company focused on unlocking value in a new critical metals district located in Northern Canada. Fireweed is 100% owner of the Macpass District, a large and highly prospective 985 km2 land package. The Macpass District includes the Macpass zinc-lead-silver project and the Mactung tungsten project. A Lundin Group company, Fireweed is strongly positioned to create meaningful value.

Fireweed trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol“FWZ”, on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol“FWEDF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol“M0G”.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED METALS CORP.

“ Peter Hemstead ”

CEO & Director

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

