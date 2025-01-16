عربي


Azerbaijan And Latvia Sign Mou On Tax Information Exchange

1/16/2025 8:14:23 AM

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Revenue Service of the Republic of Latvia on information exchange and assistance in receiving tax claims, Azernews reports, citing Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov's post on his official X account.

"During our meeting with the Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan, Edgars Skua, we had productive discussions to strengthen the economic relations between our countries. As part of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the exchange of information and assistance in receiving tax claims between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the State Revenue Service of Latvia. The execution of this document will encourage the organization of effective partnership and information exchange between our tax authorities," the post stated.

