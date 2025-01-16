Azerbaijan And Latvia Sign Mou On Tax Information Exchange
Date
1/16/2025 8:14:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of
Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Revenue Service
of the Republic of Latvia on information exchange and assistance in
receiving tax claims, Azernews reports, citing
Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov's post on his official X
account.
"During our meeting with the Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan,
Edgars Skua, we had productive discussions to strengthen the
economic relations between our countries. As part of the meeting, a
Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the exchange of
information and assistance in receiving tax claims between the
Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the State Revenue Service of
Latvia. The execution of this document will encourage the
organization of effective partnership and information exchange
between our tax authorities," the post stated.
