Drone Attack: In Kyiv, Debris Fell In Two Districts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv's Solomyansky district, a car was damaged by the falling debris of a downed Russian drone. In the Dniprovsky district, debris damaged a building.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported this in a Telegram message.

According to him, there were no casualties in the Solomyansky district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in Telegram :“A piece of the UAV damaged a car. The engine and partially the interior of the car were torn apart. There is no fire.”

“In Dniprovsky district, a drone fragment fell down, there is minor damage to the facade,” Tkachenko said .

According to him, no people were injured in the Dniprovsky district.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, air defense systems were deployed in Kyiv during the air alert on the afternoon of January 16 .

This photo is illustrative