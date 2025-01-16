Israel nears signing of deal to secure release of 33

(MENAFN) Israel is nearing the signing of a deal to secure the release of 33 out of 98 Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas in Gaza. While there is a sense of relief for those returning, the deal's high cost brings mixed emotions of joy and sorrow. In exchange for the hostages, Israel will release with blood on their hands, withdraw from certain Gaza areas, and leave many Israelis still in captivity. The exact details and consequences of this deal remain unclear, and there is concern over whether all hostages will be freed, and whether Israel's interests will be protected.



The deal does not include provisions to end the war, a key demand from Hamas. Likewise, Israel’s conditions for ending the conflict, such as Gaza's demilitarization, are not part of the agreement. International efforts to address Gaza, including involvement from Arab nations like Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, are currently stalled, with these countries waiting for a resolution to the conflict. The Palestinian Authority is not seen as a viable partner in this process due to its preoccupation with issues in the West Bank.



Insiders suggest the next phase of negotiations will occur after the inauguration of a new U.S. president, supported by a group of pro-Israel officials, likely to take a tough stance against Hamas. Prime Minister Netanyahu has hinted at further agreements, though the specifics of these discussions remain opaque. The current deal primarily covers the first stage, with the possibility of additional negotiations under U.S. leadership in the future.

