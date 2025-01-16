Media reports Israel, Hamas close Gaza ceasefire arrangement

(MENAFN) Israel and Hamas are nearing an agreement for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, marking a potential end to the ongoing 15-month conflict. Recent talks have brought key breakthroughs, according to US, Israeli, and Arab officials, though both parties are still reviewing the deal. The ceasefire framework includes a 42-day truce, the release of 33 hostages by Hamas, and a reciprocal exchange of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.



The agreement could be implemented as soon as this weekend, with public statements from both sides already being drafted. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed optimism about a deal being reached this week. The conflict, which began in October 2023, has resulted in over 46,000 deaths in Gaza. Mediation efforts have involved multiple parties, including the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, though challenges remain regarding specific terms of the deal.

