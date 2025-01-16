Italy, Albania, UAE enter agreement on clean energy collaboration

(MENAFN) Italy, Albania, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have entered a trilateral agreement focused on clean energy cooperation. The deal aims to leverage the UAE’s expertise in renewable energy to develop solar, wind, and other sustainable energy projects in Albania. Some of the energy generated will be transferred to Italy via an underwater cable. The agreement highlights a growing collaboration between the three nations in addressing global energy challenges. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni traveled to Abu Dhabi to announce the deal, marking a significant step in Italy’s efforts to secure sustainable energy sources.



Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama estimated the value of the clean energy partnership at approximately 1 billion euros. This deal further strengthens ties between Italy and Albania, which have already deepened through a migration agreement that saw Italy establish two migrant detention centers in Albania to process asylum claims. By expanding their cooperation to energy, the two countries, along with the UAE, aim to address long-term sustainability and energy security goals.



Meloni emphasized that the arrangement would help Italy meet its electricity needs while adhering to international climate commitments. She described it as a practical approach to transitioning from fossil fuels, particularly in a period of rising energy demand driven by technologies such as artificial intelligence. She also mentioned nuclear fusion as a potential avenue for clean energy in the future. The agreement underscores Italy’s dedication to balancing sustainability with innovation as part of its energy strategy.



The UAE, a leading oil producer, has made significant strides toward achieving its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Hosting the COP28 climate summit last year, the country demonstrated its commitment to addressing climate change. Meloni acknowledged the unusual nature of the three-way partnership, given the geographical distance between the participants. However, she noted that the collaboration exemplifies how countries can work together across borders to tackle shared energy challenges and advance a sustainable future.

MENAFN16012025000045015839ID1109097298