French Greens chief demands that X gets banned in EU

(MENAFN) Marine Tondelier, leader of France's The Ecologists party, has called for the social X (formerly Twitter) to be banned across the European Union, particularly during election periods, warning that it poses a threat to democracy. Speaking on RTL’s Le Grand Jury program, Tondelier expressed concerns about social media’s influence on processes, specifically highlighting the platform’s role in shaping public opinion, which she views as dangerous to democracies.



She criticized the concentration of media ownership, accusing wealthy individuals of using their influence to manipulate public opinion and sway elections. Tondelier suggested that social media platforms like X are part of this issue and should be banned during sensitive political times to protect democracy.



Tondelier’s call comes amid rising tensions between X’s owner, Elon Musk, and EU officials. Musk’s controversial statements, including support for the right-wing AfD party in Germany, have intensified concerns over foreign interference in European politics. Tondelier also urged members of her political coalition, New Popular Front (NPF), to leave X and migrate to alternative platforms to mitigate its influence.

