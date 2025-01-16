Apple shareholders intend on deciding future of verity programs

(MENAFN) Apple has urged its to reject a proposal calling for the elimination of the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. The proposal, submitted by the conservative think tank National Center for Public Policy Research, suggests that DEI programs pose legal, reputational, and risks to the company. The vote will take place during Apple's annual meeting on February 25.



Apple criticized the proposal, accusing the think tank of attempting to "micromanage" the company and arguing that its existing checks and balances already address these concerns. The proposal referenced a 2023 US Supreme Court ruling in the case of Students for Fair Admissions vs. Harvard, which declared race-based considerations in university admissions unconstitutional.



Following the ruling, conservative groups have called for the end of corporate DEI initiatives, claiming that diversity hiring practices are discriminatory and harm business performance. This has led to over 60 lawsuits challenging DEI policies. Companies like Meta and Amazon have already rolled back their DEI programs in response to shifting legal and political pressures.

