Pakistan Tightens Airport Security For UAE, GCC Travelers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Karachi: The Pakistan has tightened rules at airports to ensure that only 'genuine' travel abroad, particularly to Gulf countries.

In a recent move, action was taken against 52 Pakistani nationals deported from seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United States, the UAE, and Sweden, for various reasons such as visa violations, overstays, and illegal activities.

The deportees faced issues including drug trafficking, illegal stays, and possession of lost or forged documents. Additionally, several passengers were offloaded at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport for lacking proper documentation for their flights.

The majority of the deportees arrived from Saudi Arabia, where at least 42 Pakistanis were sent back. Among them, two were blacklisted, while others faced deportation for overstaying their visas, losing passports, or complaints filed by sponsors. Additionally, some were reportedly involved in criminal activities, such as begging or alleged drug trafficking, agency reported.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia also deported individuals for administrative violations, such as illegal stays and expired documents.

Meanwhile, Pakistanis were also deported from the United States, Sweden, Oman, and the UAE. Notably, one Pakistani was sent back from Sweden for staying illegally, and two others were returned from the US for entering the country without proper documentation. Oman deported a Pakistani for visa expiration, while two others were returned from the UAE for overstaying their permits.

The recent wave of deportations and offloading highlights ongoing issues related to immigration violations and the importance of proper documentation for international travel.

While many deportations stem from overstays and administrative errors, others involve criminal activities that tarnish the image of the country.

The actions at Karachi Airport serve as a reminder of the rigorous immigration controls in place, aiming to ensure that passengers comply with both local and international travel regulations.

