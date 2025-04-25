Run The Wall 2025“Highlights Global Solidarity With Palestinians

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

Hundreds of runners gathered in Bethlehem on Friday morning for "Run the Wall 2025," an international solidarity event aimed at raising awareness of the Palestinian struggle under Israeli occupation.

The event began at 10 a.m. in Manger Square and followed Manger Street, concluding at the Aida Refugee Camp near the Separation Wall.

Bethlehem Mayor Anton Salman opened the event with a call to end the Israeli occupation and reaffirmed Palestinians' right to freedom, dignity and justice. He was followed by the director of Holy Land Trust, who underscored the symbolic significance of the run and the urgent need to ensure freedom of movement for Palestinians.

The annual event was organized by Amos Trust, Wi'am: The Palestinian Conflict Transformation Center, Holy Land Trust, and Al-Ruwwad Cultural and Arts Society. This year's run also supported Amos Trust's emergency fundraising appeal for Gaza and the West Bank.

Participants ran along the Separation Wall to protest ongoing restrictions on movement, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the broader impact of Israel's occupation on Palestinian daily life.

A notable moment came when organizers unveiled a large banner honoring the late Pope Francis, reading:“Rest in Peace, a Courageous Man of Peace.” Wi'am director Zoughbi Zoughbi recalled the Pope's 2014 visit to Bethlehem, including his silent prayer at the Separation Wall and his famous declaration,“The wall will fall.” Zoughbi praised the pontiff's moral courage and commitment to justice.

“We run not just with our feet,” Zoughbi said,“but with our hearts-for freedom, justice, and the promise of return.”

The run concluded at the Key of Return monument at the entrance to Aida Camp.



Dr. Abdelfattah Abusrour, founder of Al-Ruwwad, reaffirmed the Palestinian right of return and called for an end to all forms of systemic oppression and displacement.

Organizers said "Run the Wall 2024" was more than a sporting event-it was a call to action and a global expression of solidarity with a people still struggling for basic human rights.