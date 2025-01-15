Zelensky Hands Over 'Rescuer City' Award To Warsaw Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky handed over the“Rescuer City” award to the Mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski.

The Ukrainian president announced this in a post on his page, Ukrinform reports.

“The 'Rescuer City' distinction to Warsaw from our country. Today I handed it over to the Mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski. We appreciate all the assistance that Warsaw has provided to our people in the most difficult time,” Zelensky said.

He thanked Warsaw for its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and for its significant support for the defense of Ukraine.

According to the president's website , the head of the Ukrainian state signed the respective decree on January 13 this year.

“The distinction was granted to the capital of Poland for its humanism, compassion, and solidarity with the Ukrainian nation, comprehensive assistance to Ukrainians who were forced to leave Ukraine because of Russia's armed aggression, as well as for its significant support to the defense of our state's independence and sovereignty,” the report says.

The“Rescuer City” distinctions were granted earlier to other Polish cities – Rzeszów, Przemyśl, Lublin, and Chełm. Volodymyr Zelensky presented them during his official visit to Poland in April 2023.

At that time, the President emphasized the extent of assistance provided to Ukraine by Polish border cities. In particular, it included the establishment of hundreds of reception points for Ukrainians along with the creation of hubs and logistics centers for the collection and transfer of humanitarian cargo.

Paris, Prague, and Vilnius were also awarded the“Rescuer City” distinction.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 15, President Zelensky arrived in Poland, where he met with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda.

Photo: President's Office