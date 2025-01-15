Magnolia Texas Real Estate Agents Share Insights On Moving To A New Home With Pets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MAGNOLIA, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For in the Magnolia and Tomball, Texas, area, Carswell has insights on how to make the move less stressful for homebuyers relocating with their dogs or cats. Homes for sale in Magnolia, TX, can become the dream home for four-legged friends as well as the excited new occupants.Stick with a routine - dogs in particular love a routine. Feeding times, walking times, playtimes, and times to settle down can be maintained before and after the move, bringing an element of familiarity to each day even when the surroundings are changing. Where a move is difficult to plan logistically and there are not many free hands around to help look after pets, consider a doggy daycare facility for a couple of days so the boxes are unloaded and unpacked by the time they are introduced to their new space. For dogs who have their own dog bed, special rug, or crate to sleep in, bring those to the new home without washing them first, let the familiar scents from the old home increase their sense of belonging in the part of the house they are most comfortable in. One way to help reduce anxiety may be to stick with the regular exercise time, but make the walks building up to the move a bit longer so the dog has a chance to run off some steam and be calmer when the moving day arrives.Prioritize pet-proofing -With so much happening when moving into a new house, it's easy to overlook small details that could be hazardous to pets, especially if the homeowners moving out never had pets and didn't necessarily worry about small holes in the garden fence, or chemicals being left on the floor of a shed. Looking for potential hazards should be a priority, and making sure the area is secure is of paramount importance as if a pet gets frightened and manages to escape, they won't be familiar with the surroundings and may struggle to find their way back to their new home. One way to manage this risk is to ensure that the pet is microchipped and has a pet collar with an identity tag. If the phone number is changing or the address is on the tag, remember to make up a new one in advance. That way, if anyone else finds the pet wandering outside, they can call and reconnect the lost pet with their owner. Even when the long-term plan looks secure and there are gates and fences that are in good repair, moving day in particular is a time when doors can be propped open and gates left off the latch to make transporting boxes quicker. Consider crating the pet or shutting them in one room with some toys and snacks to distract them. If the sounds of moving are causing distress, then put on a radio or television in the room to distract the pet from the clattering noises they don't understand.Make the new space fun - pets tend to be very in-tune with the mood of their owners, so it is important to demonstrate a positive and happy demeanor in the new home. Setting a familiar space for pets like water bowls next to the patio doors or food bowls at the end of the kitchen island can make them more secure. Old toys bring a sense of continuity and new toys bring a sense of fun. Letting the pets explore their new space in their own time can be made into a game by laying trails of small treats or hiding chews in new spaces to explore. If there is a sense of nervous energy, raised voices, and high anxiety, pets are sure to pick up on those emotions.When move-in day arrives, some pets don't like traveling in cars or on airplanes if the move is long-distance. Motion sickness may also be an issue. Plan ahead to make sure there are sources of food and water on the journey, and consider a harness or crate for safety reasons as well as comfort. For pets that get very anxious, consult with a vet beforehand to see if they have any suggestions.When moving to a new area, it may be on the 'to-do' list to find a new vet, along with new doctors and dentists and other providers. Reading reviews and asking around before needing a vet takes some of the stress out of the situation. Getting veterinary records transferred across from the old vet to the new surgery will facilitate a smooth handover of records and care. Likewise, making sure the brand of pet food your pet is familiar with is sold nearby is another way to make sure small issues don't become big problems.Magnolia Texas Real EstateThe good news is that the selection of houses for sale in Magnolia TX , and homes for sale in Tomball, TX, includes a mix of different property types which can become home to pets of all shapes and sizes. Carswell has the experience to represent homebuyers and those looking to sell their Magnolia homes for sale and Tomball homes for sale; they have tips and tricks to make the moving experience with pets stress-free and seamless. The team focuses on the following neighborhoods: High Meadow Ranch homes for sale, High Meadow Estates, Lake Windcrest, Mostyn Manor, Woodforest, Indigo Lake Estates, Indigo Ranch, Thousand Oaks, Woodtrace, Willow Creek Ranch, and Old Mill Lake.

