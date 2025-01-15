Wellstar CEO Candice L. Saunders To Retire

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Saunders has guided Wellstar's growth from its roots as a small group of community hospitals into a leading nonprofit system with 11 hospitals, more than 400 medical offices, and 33,000 team members serving more than 3 million patients each year in 148 of Georgia's 159 counties.

Today, Wellstar is a national leader in charity and uncompensated care, providing more than $1 billion annually in healthcare to patients who are uninsured or under-insured.



"Candice is a compassionate caregiver and a visionary leader," said Frank Ros, chairman of the Wellstar Board of Trustees.

"Under her leadership, Wellstar has forged new community partnerships, implemented new care models and clinical innovations, and advanced cutting-edge technologies that are improving health outcomes and enhancing the patient experience. As a result, Wellstar has become an essential provider of quality healthcare for Georgia."



"I will leave with a full heart. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to lead Wellstar and work with so many talented leaders and caregivers, all committed to our vision of providing world-class healthcare to every person, every time," said Saunders.

"I'm so proud of our team and all we've accomplished together."



The announcement begins a planned six-month succession process.

The Wellstar Board of Trustees will retain an executive search firm and create a CEO search committee that will be led by Ros.

The national search will include internal and external candidates. Saunders will remain engaged after June through an appropriate period to ensure a smooth leadership transition.



Saunders started her career as a critical care nurse and still regularly puts on scrubs to make rounds at Wellstar facilities and listen to doctors, nurses, patients, and families.

She is known for her emphasis on building a positive workplace culture and developing strong leaders. During her tenure, Wellstar has received numerous awards as a great place to work, including Fortune's list of 100 Best Companies to Work For in America.

With the belief that the patient should be at the center of every activity, Saunders led Wellstar's launch of the PeopleCare brand, created a rigorous strategic planning process, and established new mission, vision, and values statements that prioritize the consumer experience.



Saunders was the architect of the successful partnership between Wellstar and Augusta University's Medical College of Georgia to create Wellstar MCG Health, strengthening healthcare in the Central Savannah River Area and enhancing medical education in Georgia.

She led an expanded partnership with Kennesaw State University and its Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, helping to increase the number of much-needed nurses in Georgia.



One of Wellstar's significant innovations during Saunders' tenure was the launch of Catalyst by Wellstar, which supports the development of early-stage technologies with the potential to improve health outcomes and the patient experience.



After Wellstar's difficult decision to close Atlanta Medical Center following an unsuccessful two-year effort to find partners, Saunders forged a partnership with The Integral Group, a nationally recognized Atlanta-based firm, to develop a community-based plan for the future of the site.

The work is being guided by a land-use plan unanimously approved by the Atlanta City Council with support from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the leadership of the local neighborhood association.



Saunders served on the Boards of Trustees of the American Hospital Association and the Georgia Hospital Association, where she also served as chairperson. She serves on the Boards of Directors of the Coalition to Strengthen America's Healthcare, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce,

the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trustees for the Kennesaw State University Foundation. She also belongs to the Downtown Rotary Club among many other civic organizations.

Modern Healthcare named her to its lists of Top 25 Women Leaders and Top 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives.

In 2022, she was recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as Atlanta's Most People-Focused CEO.

In 2025, she was named to Georgia Trend's list of 100 Most Influential Georgians for the 9th consecutive year.



