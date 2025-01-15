Saudi Arabia chairs 112th executive council meeting of Arab States in Tunisia

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia chaired the 112th executive council meeting of the Arab States Broadcasting Union in Hammamet, Tunisia, with the participation of member states and the union’s president, Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi. Al-Harthi emphasized the significance of enhancing Arab media cooperation to address development challenges and amplify the voice of the Arab people on the global stage, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.



The meeting marked a key step toward unifying media efforts among member states, with a strategic vision aimed at promoting Arab identity, shared values, and adapting to global media trends that align with the needs of Arab societies. Al-Harthi also underscored the importance of investment projects designed to secure sustainable financial resources for the union, ensuring its flexibility and continuity. This included plans to establish a company that would serve as the union’s investment arm.



During the meeting, attendees reviewed the union’s achievements over the past year, addressed challenges facing Arab media, and explored potential investment opportunities to enhance media integration. Preparations for the upcoming Arab Media Conference, scheduled to take place in Iraq later this year, were also discussed. The conference will serve as a platform for exchanging expertise and fostering collaboration among member states.



The meeting concluded with a strong emphasis on the continued joint efforts required to achieve the union’s objectives, elevate Arab media’s global standing, and present a positive, unified image of the Arab world.

