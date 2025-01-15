Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Set For Significant Growth By 2034, Predicts Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading companies such as Novartis, Roche, Teva, and Merck are driving advancements in Treatment-Resistant Hypertension treatments to enhance patient care.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Treatment-Resistant Hypertension, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Treatment-Resistant Hypertension treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Treatment-Resistant Hypertension symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Treatment-Resistant Hypertension alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Treatment-Resistant Hypertension treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Treatment-Resistant Hypertension.

Some of the key insights of Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Report:

. In 2023, the total prevalent cases of Treatment-Resistant Hypertension in the 7MM were approximately 16 million, with the United States accounting for nearly 10 million cases.

. Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of prevalent cases of Treatment-Resistant Hypertension, with nearly 1 million cases, followed by Italy (960 thousand) and Spain (780 thousand).

. In the United States, females were more affected by resistant hypertension, with approximately 5 million females and 4 million males diagnosed in 2023.

. In 2023, around 1 million cases of Treatment-Resistant Hypertension were found in the 20-49 years age group, with the highest prevalence observed in the 70 and above age group, amounting to 4 million cases.

. The recently approved TRYVIO is the first oral anti-hypertensive therapy targeting endothelin receptors to treat hypertension in combination with other drugs for patients not adequately controlled on other treatments.

. In January 2025, Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. announced FDA approval for its IND application to evaluate lorundrostat in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and hypertension, set to begin in Q1 2025.

. On November 4, 2024, Medtronic received a CMS transitional pass-through payment for its Symplicity Spyral renal denervation catheter, effective January 1, 2025, enhancing access to hypertension treatment.

. Emerging therapies for Treatment-Resistant Hypertension include IONIS-AGT-LRx, Ocedurenone (KBP-5074), and others.

. Key companies in the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension market include KBP Biosciences, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Overview:

Resistant hypertension refers to high blood pressure that remains uncontrolled despite the use of three or more antihypertensive medications from different classes, including a diuretic (usually thiazide-like), a long-acting calcium channel blocker, or a renin-angiotensin system blocker (either an ACE inhibitor or an ARB), at their highest or most tolerable doses. Various factors can contribute to the development of treatment-resistant hypertension, such as poor treatment adherence, high sodium intake, secondary hypertension causes (like renal artery stenosis or primary aldosteronism), obesity, obstructive sleep apnea, and medication-related issues, including incorrect drug choice or dosage.

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Treatment-Resistant Hypertension market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Prevalent Cases of Treatment-Resistant Hypertension

. Gender-Specific Cases of Treatment-Resistant Hypertension

. Age-Specific Cases of Treatment-Resistant Hypertension

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Treatment-Resistant Hypertension drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Treatment-Resistant Hypertension treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Treatment-Resistant Hypertension treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Treatment-Resistant Hypertension.

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Outlook:

The treatment-resistant hypertension (TRH) market presents significant opportunities driven by the rising global prevalence of the condition, fueled by aging populations, obesity trends, and lifestyle changes. This complex condition requires multifaceted therapeutic strategies, with both non-pharmacological (such as lifestyle changes, the DASH diet, reduced sodium, and alcohol moderation) and pharmacological interventions. Optimization of medication regimens, including the addition of mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists like spironolactone, serves as a common fourth-line therapy, although its anti-androgenic effects and potential for hyperkalemia highlight the need for alternative treatment options.

As awareness of TRH increases and the demand for more effective therapies grows, innovative solutions are emerging, including advanced medical technologies like wearable devices for continuous blood pressure monitoring and minimally invasive procedures such as renal denervation. However, challenges such as regulatory barriers, reimbursement issues, and the need for strong clinical evidence may limit market growth. Nevertheless, the market outlook for TRH remains positive, driven by ongoing advancements and the potential for breakthrough treatments. Companies like Ionis Pharmaceuticals with IONIS-AGT-LRx and KBP Biosciences with KBP-5074 are expected to influence market dynamics between 2024 and 2034 significantly.

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Drivers:

. The growing global prevalence of hypertension, especially among aging populations and those with obesity, fuels the demand for effective treatment options, driving the growth of the treatment-resistant hypertension market.

. The development of innovative medical devices, such as wearable blood pressure monitors and minimally invasive procedures like renal denervation, enhances treatment options for resistant hypertension, fostering market growth.

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Barriers:

. The multifaceted nature of treatment-resistant hypertension, requiring personalized and multi-drug therapeutic approaches, limits the development of universally effective treatments, hindering market expansion.

. Stringent regulatory approval processes for novel antihypertensive drugs targeting resistant hypertension present significant hurdles for market entry, limiting the availability of new treatments and slowing overall market growth.

Scope of the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Report:

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Companies: KBP Biosciences, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

. Key Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Therapies: IONIS-AGT-LRx, Ocedurenone (KBP-5074), and others.

. Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment: Treatment-Resistant Hypertension currently marketed, and Treatment-Resistant Hypertension emerging therapies

. Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Dynamics: Treatment-Resistant Hypertension market drivers and Treatment-Resistant Hypertension market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

