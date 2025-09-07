Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IAEA Director General Warns of Rising Trend of Nuclear Arms

IAEA Director General Warns of Rising Trend of Nuclear Arms


2025-09-07 05:38:07
(MENAFN) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi issued a stark warning on Friday about the rising trend of nuclear armament, expressing concern that nations are prioritizing the enhancement of their nuclear arsenals over disarmament.

In an interview with media following his meeting with Pope Leo XIV, Grossi stated, “I think what we are seeing in general is that there is an increase in nuclear armament as opposed to disarmament. So countries are improving and increasing their nuclear arsenals.”

He also highlighted a troubling shift among non-nuclear states, noting that many are now openly discussing the "necessity" of acquiring nuclear weapons. “What we see is that many countries, including important countries in the West or in the extended West, in Asia, are saying, well, maybe seeing what we see, perhaps having nuclear weapons at the end of the day would be the necessary thing. And this is what we need to stop,” Grossi emphasized.

Reiterating the urgency of the situation, Grossi stressed that preventing further nuclear armament is “crucial” for global security.

In addition to nuclear proliferation concerns, Grossi also addressed the ongoing risks to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, which remains situated on the frontline of the conflict. “When one looks at the map, one sees that this nuclear power plant is right on the frontline. So the possibility of something happening is extremely high,” Grossi warned.

MENAFN07092025000045017169ID1110027246

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search