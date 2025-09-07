IAEA Director General Warns of Rising Trend of Nuclear Arms
(MENAFN) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi issued a stark warning on Friday about the rising trend of nuclear armament, expressing concern that nations are prioritizing the enhancement of their nuclear arsenals over disarmament.
In an interview with media following his meeting with Pope Leo XIV, Grossi stated, “I think what we are seeing in general is that there is an increase in nuclear armament as opposed to disarmament. So countries are improving and increasing their nuclear arsenals.”
He also highlighted a troubling shift among non-nuclear states, noting that many are now openly discussing the "necessity" of acquiring nuclear weapons. “What we see is that many countries, including important countries in the West or in the extended West, in Asia, are saying, well, maybe seeing what we see, perhaps having nuclear weapons at the end of the day would be the necessary thing. And this is what we need to stop,” Grossi emphasized.
Reiterating the urgency of the situation, Grossi stressed that preventing further nuclear armament is “crucial” for global security.
In addition to nuclear proliferation concerns, Grossi also addressed the ongoing risks to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, which remains situated on the frontline of the conflict. “When one looks at the map, one sees that this nuclear power plant is right on the frontline. So the possibility of something happening is extremely high,” Grossi warned.
