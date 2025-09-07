Mayawati Chairs BSP's Review Meet Ahead Of Key Event On Kanshi Ram's Death Anniversary
In the meeting held at the BSP headquarters, Mayawati expressed satisfaction over the progress made in forming party committees at the district, sector, and booth levels, reporting that“almost 80 per cent of the target has been achieved.” She directed party workers to complete the remaining work after the October 9 programme.
The BSP UP State Office, in its official press release, said,“Almost 80 per cent of the target of forming committees at every level from district to booth has been achieved. Directions have been issued to complete the remaining work after the statewide programme on October 9, which will be held in honour of BSP founder Kanshi Ram Ji.”
The release added,“This year's Kanshi Ram Ji death anniversary programme will be held at the grand and sprawling 'Manyawar Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Smarak Sthal' on VIP Road, Lucknow, where BSP Chief Ms. Mayawati will herself lead the tribute ceremony and discuss the roadmap for upcoming political challenges.”
The BSP chief emphasised that the occasion would also serve as a platform to“discuss the roadmap for the upcoming political challenges.”
The BSP supremo voiced concern over attempts to“disrespect religious places, saints, gurus and great social reformers” across states. She urged governments to take strict legal action against such elements and“establish the rule of law so that all people can live in peace and earn their livelihood”.
“In UP and other states, attempts are being made to disrespect religious places, saints, gurus and great social reformers to disturb social, communal and political harmony. All governments must abandon narrow, casteist and communal politics and take strict legal action against such criminal elements so that law and order are firmly established,” the press note stated.
On the economic front, Mayawati warned about the impact of the recently imposed 50 per cent“Trump Tariff” by the United States, saying India and the ruling BJP must“adopt concrete and reformist policies keeping in mind public and national interest” to prevent further hardship for the poor and to protect India's dignity on the global stage.
The meeting was attended by senior BSP office-bearers from across Uttar Pradesh, who presented progress reports. The October 9 event will be the first major statewide programme after the party's recent restructuring at the national and state levels, with thousands of workers expected to attend.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment