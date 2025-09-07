Germany Debuts Europe’s Most Powerful Supercomputer
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz officially launched Jupiter on Friday, Europe’s most powerful supercomputer, hailing it as a "technological breakthrough" and a defining moment in Germany’s quest to establish itself as an "AI nation."
The exascale machine, capable of executing over one quintillion calculations per second—equivalent to the combined power of one million smartphones—was revealed at the Julich Research Center in northwestern Germany.
Merz emphasized the country's ambitions, stating, "As a nation with a long tradition of scientific excellence and industrial strength, we must aspire to play a significant role—indeed, a leading role—in this technological revolution." He continued, "We've included this commitment in our coalition agreement and distilled it to one simple sentence: We want Germany to become an AI nation."
With a price tag of €500 million ($588 million), Jupiter ranks as the world’s fourth fastest supercomputer and symbolizes a significant investment in Europe’s technological capabilities. The funding is sourced from the European supercomputing initiative EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (50%), with equal contributions of 25% each from the German federal government and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
The exascale machine, capable of executing over one quintillion calculations per second—equivalent to the combined power of one million smartphones—was revealed at the Julich Research Center in northwestern Germany.
Merz emphasized the country's ambitions, stating, "As a nation with a long tradition of scientific excellence and industrial strength, we must aspire to play a significant role—indeed, a leading role—in this technological revolution." He continued, "We've included this commitment in our coalition agreement and distilled it to one simple sentence: We want Germany to become an AI nation."
With a price tag of €500 million ($588 million), Jupiter ranks as the world’s fourth fastest supercomputer and symbolizes a significant investment in Europe’s technological capabilities. The funding is sourced from the European supercomputing initiative EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (50%), with equal contributions of 25% each from the German federal government and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment