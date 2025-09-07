Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Debuts Europe’s Most Powerful Supercomputer

2025-09-07 05:34:21
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz officially launched Jupiter on Friday, Europe’s most powerful supercomputer, hailing it as a "technological breakthrough" and a defining moment in Germany’s quest to establish itself as an "AI nation."

The exascale machine, capable of executing over one quintillion calculations per second—equivalent to the combined power of one million smartphones—was revealed at the Julich Research Center in northwestern Germany.

Merz emphasized the country's ambitions, stating, "As a nation with a long tradition of scientific excellence and industrial strength, we must aspire to play a significant role—indeed, a leading role—in this technological revolution." He continued, "We've included this commitment in our coalition agreement and distilled it to one simple sentence: We want Germany to become an AI nation."

With a price tag of €500 million ($588 million), Jupiter ranks as the world’s fourth fastest supercomputer and symbolizes a significant investment in Europe’s technological capabilities. The funding is sourced from the European supercomputing initiative EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (50%), with equal contributions of 25% each from the German federal government and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

