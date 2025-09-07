Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Car Crash Claims Eight Lives, Injures Five in Ghana

Car Crash Claims Eight Lives, Injures Five in Ghana


2025-09-07 05:33:25
(MENAFN) A deadly car collision in southern Ghana claimed the lives of eight people and left five others injured early Saturday morning, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The incident took place at 3:50 a.m. local time (0350 GMT) on the Cape Coast-Accra highway, when a Mercedes-Benz and a Hino truck collided. Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the regional public relations officer for GNFS, confirmed the details of the crash.

Emergency responders promptly cleared the wreckage, allowing traffic to flow once more. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the tragic crash.

As of now, no further details on the victims' identities or the cause of the crash have been disclosed.

MENAFN07092025000045017169ID1110027244

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search