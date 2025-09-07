Car Crash Claims Eight Lives, Injures Five in Ghana
(MENAFN) A deadly car collision in southern Ghana claimed the lives of eight people and left five others injured early Saturday morning, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).
The incident took place at 3:50 a.m. local time (0350 GMT) on the Cape Coast-Accra highway, when a Mercedes-Benz and a Hino truck collided. Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the regional public relations officer for GNFS, confirmed the details of the crash.
Emergency responders promptly cleared the wreckage, allowing traffic to flow once more. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the tragic crash.
As of now, no further details on the victims' identities or the cause of the crash have been disclosed.
