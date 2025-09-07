Gaza Genocide: Israeli Strikes Kill 14 More Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 14 Palestinians, primarily children and displaced individuals, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City since dawn on Sunday, medical sources confirmed.
According to local health officials, two children lost their lives, and several others were wounded when Israeli warplanes targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in Gaza's al-Rimal neighborhood, located in the western part of the city.
In a separate attack, four additional Palestinians were killed, with more injured, when Israeli forces struck an apartment in the al-Ghazali building in the Sheikh Radwan area, located to the city's north, sources reported.
In another airstrike, eight Palestinians were killed and others sustained injuries when Israeli aircraft bombed the al-Farabi School, which was serving as a shelter for displaced individuals near al-Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City.
The city has faced ongoing bombardment in recent days, with residential towers repeatedly targeted and reduced to rubble.
The Israeli genocidal campaign on Gaza has intensified, with hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians seeking refuge in Gaza City after fleeing their homes in northern and eastern regions of the enclave.
As of Friday, the Israeli genocidal campaign in Gaza reached its 700th day, with Israeli military actions having claimed the lives of over 64,300 Palestinians. The ongoing assault has left the region in a state of devastation, with the threat of famine looming.
In a significant international development, last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in Gaza.
