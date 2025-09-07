New York Fed Reports Rise in AI Adoption, Few Layoffs
(MENAFN) The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has released new findings showing a notable rise in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, though few companies have resorted to AI-driven layoffs.
The New York Fed conducted a study to assess AI's impact on employment, surveying businesses across New York and Northern New Jersey about their AI usage and workforce changes.
The results revealed a sharp increase in AI integration, with a minimal correlation to job cuts. In the service sector, AI adoption jumped to 40% this year, up from 25% in the previous year. Furthermore, 44% of service companies plan to implement AI within the next six months.
The manufacturing sector also experienced a rise, with AI usage climbing from 16% last year to 26% this year. About a third of manufacturing firms indicated plans to adopt AI in the coming half-year.
Despite the growing reliance on AI, the study showed that only a small number of businesses have linked it to workforce reductions.
The New York Fed conducted a study to assess AI's impact on employment, surveying businesses across New York and Northern New Jersey about their AI usage and workforce changes.
The results revealed a sharp increase in AI integration, with a minimal correlation to job cuts. In the service sector, AI adoption jumped to 40% this year, up from 25% in the previous year. Furthermore, 44% of service companies plan to implement AI within the next six months.
The manufacturing sector also experienced a rise, with AI usage climbing from 16% last year to 26% this year. About a third of manufacturing firms indicated plans to adopt AI in the coming half-year.
Despite the growing reliance on AI, the study showed that only a small number of businesses have linked it to workforce reductions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment